ZF investing $200 million, hiring 500 workers at Gray Court location

GRAY COURT, S.C. (WSPA) — ZF, an international company with a 2,200-employee, transmission-production facility in Gray Court, announced Thursday that it will hire 500 new employees and invest $200 million dollars in its Upstate location over the next three years. Job applications to work at the facility are now open.

To view a list of currently available positions, click here.

ZF North American Head of Communications Tony Sapienza told 7News the expansion comes as the company plans its launch for a new transmission, called PowerLine. The technology is slated to launch in 2023, destined for installation in mid- to heavy-duty commercial vehicles and buses.

“It’s hybrid-ready,” Sapienza said. “So in the world where the industry is rapidly talking about electrification — in all segments, including the commercial vehicle segment — this is a transmission that’s ready for the short term, and provides efficiency advantages, but also for the long term.”

The company will not be expanding the size of its current plant, citing having enough space already for 500 additional bodies.

Positions available at the plant range from the shop floor all the way on up to some of the administrative functions, according to Sapienza. The company would not tell 7News exact wages, but promises new hires competitive pay.

The Town of Gray Court is currently building several new houses, according to Mayor Stellartean Jones, and is hopeful some of the new employees will choose to move to the town.