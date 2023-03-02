GRAY COURT, SC (WSPA) – As electric vehicles (EVs) grow in popularity and prevalence, automakers and suppliers are trying to corner their share of the market. On Thursday, ZF Transmissions in Gray Court showed off its new EV technology, which included an electric-converted Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

At Thursday’s event, the company highlighted its new and upcoming technology, which ranged from its so-called E-Beam Axle to its electric transmission.

“I am looking forward to this technology catching on and taking charge and looking forward to what they’re doing right here at ZF with EVs,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said.