Zion Williamson moving past injuries, inhibitions in Year 2

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shoots free throws prior to an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. The NBA said Saturday, July 25, 2020, that Williamson will have to serve a four-day quarantine for leaving the league’s Disney bubble on July 16 to tend to an urgent family matter. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson expects to unleash a version of himself that is healthier, more demonstrative and less restrained in his second NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson says Year 1 was “a lot mentally and physically” for him.

But he says he needed that experience.

Williamson also says he was not able to showcase a lot of his game last season because he was more focused on fitting in with the team and “trying not to be the rookie to mess up.”

Williamson says he now feels great physically and understands much more about playing in the NBA.

