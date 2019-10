New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (1) runs upcourt during the team’s NBA summer league basketball game against the New York Knicks Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Knicks’ Allonzo Trier is at left. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

NEW ORLEANS (WSPA) – Former Spartanburg Day School basketball star and former Duke Blue Devils player Zion Williamson underwent an arthroscopic surgery on Monday, according to a New Orleans Pelicans news release.

According to the news release, Williamson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery Monday for a “torn right later meniscus.”

In the release, Pelicans’ officials said Williamson’s timetable to return to play is estimated at six to eight weeks.