ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Biltmore combines history and tradition to make Christmas special for the guests visiting the estate.

The Biltmore has holiday traditions that continue to this day and it all started with the Christmas tree.

It’s no easy task getting the 35 foot Biltmore Christmas tree raised into the historic banquet hall.

“It takes about 40 folks from different departments to help bring that tree in the house. Then we roll it through and as we come in to the banquet hall it takes about the same amount, about 40 people, to get it stood up and into place,” Biltmore Engineering Services Trip Hudgins said.

George Vanderbilt is to thank for that. He set the standards for the size of the tree in 1895.

The floral manager at The Biltmore Lizzie Whitcher said, “George wanted a tree that reached halfway to the ceiling in the banquet hall and that is a 70-foot-tall ceiling. So, that is why we aim for that 35 foot height.”

Christmas at the Biltmore has been a tradition at the Biltmore ever since Vanderbilt opened the doors for guests.

“George moved into the house in October of 1895 but come Christmas 1895 that was when the house was very first opened up and hosted friends and family,” Whitcher said.

Fast forward to now, the Biltmore wants to capture those moments every single year.

“Every day when guests come into the house that’s kind of what we want them to experience is just that hospitality that he shared,” Whitcher said.

George’s wife Edith had a tradition of her own that continues to this day. A table with gifts for the employees’ children.

“We set it with toys and wrapping paper because we know from our history that Edith had a table that she set up specifically in one of the south tower bedrooms to wrap all the gifts that she personally purchased for employees children for the employee Christmas party,” Whitcher said.

Christmas at the Biltmore is like stepping into a time machine that takes guests back hundreds of years to celebrate a time that was so special for the Vanderbilts.

“People love kind of the nostalgia of Christmas and going back in time and I think coming to Biltmore gives you that feeling and experience,” Whitcher said.