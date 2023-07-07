About Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Easley has a well-preserved history that can be seen in parks, museums and even downtown.

Easley’s history starts with railroads which were originally named the Atlanta-Charlotte Airline and weren’t even supposed to run through Easley.

“Some people that lived in what is now the city of Easley volunteered to build a depot if they would run it through Easley and they did,” John Cutchin with the Easley Area Museum, said. “The railroad was instrumental to the cotton mills coming to this area.”

Historians said the names of the individuals who brought in the mills were influential to the area.

“In 1900, John Geer from Greenville opened Easley Mill,” according to Cutchin and one of the investors, William Milliken Hagood built Glennwood Mill and his son-in-law built Alice Mill.

Alice Mills was sold and became Alice Manufacturing where the logo has a unique history that involves Walt Disney.

Cutchin said, “Later when the McKissick family had it, Mr. McKissick wrote a letter to Walt Disney asking for permission to borrow the logo for Alice in Wonderland for their product and Walt Disney wrote back and said that’s fine by him. No money transpired just a verbal handshake.”

The Easley Area Museum holds a lot of the history of the mills, including a loom that was donated to Alice Manufacturing.

In the late 1990s, a lot of the mills started to close their doors but most of the workers stayed.

According to Cutchin, “Most of the mills sold the property to the workers that rented them prior to that. Most of the mill villages exist to one extent or another.”

If you ask anyone, they’ll say Easley is familiar with growth and a lot of things that helped it build it to what it is today are being transformed to help all the new people coming in.

“Ealsey Mill is now being converted into lofts,” said Mayor Butch Womack who said even the silos that closed in the 1970s are getting a facelift.

“It’s been reopened now as a restaurant and activities. I think there are five businesses in there now.”

The mayor said growth is good for the city and the downtown is thriving with the new people coming in and hopes there is something for everyone.

