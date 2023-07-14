About Rutherfordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA)- Because Rutherfordton is such an old town, it is home to many “firsts” in Western North Carolina.

“Rutherfordton is home to the first post office in 1798,” Rutherfordton’s historian Robin Lattimore said. “We had the first school here in Western North Carolina chartered by the state in 1806.”

Lattimore said that Rutherfordton had the first newspaper in 1824 and the list goes on because, according to Lattimore, Rutherfordton is the oldest continuing body of government in Western North Carolina.

“Rutherford County had an early county seat called Gilbert Town which was about three miles from here,” Lattimore explained. “After a few years, that site was unsuitable and our county commissioners knew they needed to form a new county seat and Rutherfordton was formed in 1787.”

People might question the present-day location of Rutherfordton.

“The early County seat was always flooding and so the commissioners got so frustrated with that they wanted to move the county seat to where there was a hill so there would be no threat of flood,” Lattimore said. “That’s why Rutherfordton is on a hill and why they came to this specific spot.”

A lot of people may know of the California Glod Rush in the 1840s and 1850s, but before that, there was one in North Carolina and a piece of that started in Rutherfordton.

“In the 1830s and 40s Rutherfordton was in the epicenter of our gold district,” Lattimore said.

“During that time period, 70 percent of the nation’s domestic supply of gold was coming from this area of North Carolina, and Rutherfordton being such a substantial town at that point was obviously a place where people gravitated to, and a lot of the commerce based on gold happened here in this town.”

A man named Christopher Bechtler played a big role in that because at the time there was only 5- and 10-dollar gold coins.

Bechtler noticed a problem when it came to dealing with change for his customers, so, he created another first for the town.

“He felt it would be crucial that there would be a smaller denomination and so a one-dollar gold coin was created here in Rutherfordton,” according to Lattimore. “That really alleviated that problem and that was 17 years before the federal mint in Philadelphia even created its first one-dollar coin.”

You can literally walk through history around Rutherfordton.

Whether that be at the old Bechtler Gold Mine just outside of town, the Bechtler house that still stands or original architecture right down the street.

Lattimore said, “It’s here within two blocks of walking radius of the Bechtler House. Some significant architecture from the 1830s and 1840s.”

Lattimore said some of the things to look out for are the “significant Greek Revival buildings” which are St. Johns Historic Church and Holly Hill which is a private residence which is right across Main St. from each other.

What was once rich with gold, Rutherfordton is now rich with history.

Learn more about our special guest: