PIGEON FORGE AND SEVIERVILLE, TN (WSPA) – Pigeon Forge is surrounded by the Great Smoky Mountains and wasn’t established as a city until 1961.

A big reason the city is what it is today is because of the Old Mill that was built in 1830.

The city got its name because of an iron forge that sat next to the mill and because of the massive carrier pigeons that would roost along the river.

“It was a father and son team that built this area up,” Jimmy Proffitt, the Old Mill’s historian, said.

Their names were Isaac and William Love.

“In 1842, they decided to establish a town and the first post office was set up right here in the mill,” according to Proffitt.

Pigeon Forge looked a lot different in those days because it was basically just the mill and farms.

The Old Mill has always been the “hub” of the town and you can tell just by looking at the original front door from 1830.

“That’s where they would post the news,” Proffitt explained. “Whatever was happening in the area was posted on the door.”

The mill served many purposes and went through several owners.

The second owner was a unionist and, according to Proffitt, he helped the north during the Civil War.

“During the Civil War, there were secret looms set up on the second floor and they made material and uniforms for Union soldiers that were encamped in Gatlinburg. And the third floor was a makeshift hospital.”

From the 1920s to 1932, the mill even provided electricity for the town.

“They only produced electricity while the miller was running. So, he fired up first thing in the morning. you could maybe get up and pull that chain on that single light bulb you had hanging out of the ceiling,” Proffitt said.

In the 50s, Pigeon Forge started to grow around the mill because more people were traveling through to go to the National Park.

Then incomes the parkway and then eventually the businesses.

Proffitt said, “Businesses like the pottery started and then more businesses started opening on this new parkway which was all farmland. So, farmers started selling off their land to help support this.”

Tourism grew and businesses continued to pop up but the old mill stayed the hub of the city.

Proffitt said he gets to hear the stories of generations coming to the mill.

“We have families that come here generations deep that their grandparents brought them, now they’re bringing their grandkids.”

Less than 10 miles north of Pigeon Forge is the hometown of Dolly Parton, a familiar figure in the area.

Sevierville is one of the oldest cities in Tennessee, historian Carroll McMahan said.

It was formed in 1795 and is just one year older than the state itself.

“Well in the beginning Sevierville had little industry. It was a farming area,” McMahan said. “Most people around the surrounding town and county lived on subsistence farms.”

Around the time of the Civil War, one family helped build the city but not without controversy.

An African American man named Isaac Dockery came to town before the Civil War and worked for a white family.

When the Civil War broke out he was captured by the Confederate troops and asked to give the information where they could find his boss,” McMahan said.

“He would not give them that information. They tied a rope around his neck and tied him to a horse and drug him up and down the gravel streets. He survived to get involved in the brick masonry business and his two sons in laws after they became free during the Civil War joined him in that business.”

The family became well-respected builders in the area and constructed buildings along Court Avenue that still stand today.

The buildings sit across from the historic County Courthouse.

“Those men are responsible for most of the historic architecture you see in downtown Sevierville.”

Also, in front of the County Courthouse sits a statue of nonother than Dolly Parton, a piece of Sevierville history that changed the city forever.

“Shortly after Dollywood was established some local people asked her about having a statue in her honor and she was all about it and they asked her where she wanted it and she said well in the courthouse lawn.”

McMahan said that is the number one visited place in Sevierville.

Another piece of her history is down the street at the Pines Theatre where a 10-year-old Dolly made her debut.

McMahan said, “She hit the stage and sang for the first time in front of a professional audience and it was through that where she got her start as an entertainer.”

Dolly has since given back to her town and Eastern Tennessee and the love Dolly has for the area is matched with the community’s love for her.

