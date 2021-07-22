First Responder Friday: City of Greenwood Fire Department

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – During this week’s First Responder Friday, we learn how a fire changed one firefighter’s life and inspired his career choice.

Greenwood firefighters, like all first responders we meet, don’t sit around on their skills. They’re training constantly. But the instinct to charge in during an emergency, that’s hard to teach.

“You can train anyone to do skills and go up and down stairs. Whatever it may be. You have to want to help people. You have to want to be beside the guy you’re with and help them and be willing to do anything for them. I wouldn’t think you can train that. It’s something inside you,” City of Greenwood Firefighter Elliott Lane said.

When Lane was 11-years-old, a fire changed his life.

“The house I grew up in burned, and it was pretty much a total loss,” Lane said. “And after seeing what those guys did that night, I always said I wanted to be a fireman.”

Greenwood’s fire chief told 7NEWS Lane is a firefighter’s firefighter. Lane would certainly say the same about everyone else on the team.

“You live together. You eat together. You sweat together. You bleed together. It becomes a family,” Lane said. “It’s not a job to a lot of people. When they walk through the door, most really love being here. They really want to help people.”

The Greenwood Fire Department has a staff of 48, manning three stations in the city.