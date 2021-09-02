First Responder Friday banner

First Responder Friday: Clemson student trades football helmet for firefighter helmet

Zip Trips

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson recruited Noah DeHond to play football in 2017.

The Rochester, New York native played on the offensive line. He was redshirted his freshman year before suffering a neck injury in 2018. He never got a chance to play in a game.

“I have no regrets about my time with the football team,” DeHond said. “I gave it everything I had, and I left better than I came in.”

After retiring from football, DeHond decided to follow another dream.

“I had my little Halloween fire outfit when I was a kid,” he said.

He is still at Clemson, but he’s on a different team now. He traded his football helmet for a Clemson University firefighter helmet.

“My freshman year, I drove by the fire station because it’s right by my dorm. And I was like, ‘I wonder if I could do an internship there?’” he said.

DeHond started off as a student firefighter before becoming a full time firefighter.

He says the fire department helmet is heavier, but there are lots of similarities between fighting fires and playing football.

“You build that trust as you get the calls, do training, spend all that time together,” DeHond said. “It’s no different than being on a football team.”

DeHond works much of the time at the CUFD station on Perimeter Road. That’s less than two miles from Death Valley, where the Clemson Tigers play.

He said he’s on track to graduate next year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store