First Responder Friday: Fountain Inn Police Department

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Fountain Inn Police Department Officer Eva Kantzios wanted to become a police officer, but she couldn’t realize her dream in her native Greece.

The official police policy said she didn’t measure up.

“I could not do it back home. They had a height requirement,” said Kantzios. “You had to be 5’7″ and above. I’m 5’2″. I couldn’t do it.”

Kantzios made the decision to leave her hometown of Karpenisi, Greece and traveled more than 5,400 miles to the Upstate. Her uncle lives in the area and 11 days after arriving, Kantzios was attending classes at Greenville Technical College.

She graduated and after finishing the academy, Kantzios became a member of the Fountain Inn Police Department. She was named 2020 Officer of the Year and has been with the department for two years.

It’s a job Fountain Inn Police Chief Michael Hamilton says she’s doing with great success.

“I always look at them (officers) with respect. I thought they were doing an important job,” said Officer Kantzios. “But I never saw any females (in Greece), so, I want to do that.”