GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The fourth day of the trial against Charles Eubanks, the man accused of attempting to kill his wife with a hammer, began with his eldest daughter testifying.

FOX 46 will not disclose her name, air her testimony, or show her picture in accordance with the judge’s rules. The 17-year-old was 15 on the day of the incident August 25, 2019.