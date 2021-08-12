Zip Trips: Anderson

Anderson County Museum offers glimpse into the past

If you are looking to learn more about Anderson’s history, the Anderson County Museum is a good place to start.

The museum, located at 202 East Greenville Street in Anderson, offers several exhibits about “The Electric City” and William Whitner, Andersonians in War, Orr Monument, Sally Rose House, turbines and textiles, Routes of History, and more.

It is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Lake Hartwell offers family fun 15 minutes from Anderson

Whether you’re looking to boat, tube, fish or camp, Lake Hartwell has options for your outdoor needs. The lake borders six counties — three in South Carolina and three in Georgia — and is about a 15-minute drive from Anderson.

Lake Hartwell Fishing and Marine, located at 5365 SC-24 in Anderson, specializes in fishing gear, but offers shoppers a wide variety of merchandise for any water-related activity. The store sells clothing, high-octane gas, bait, rods and reels, snacks, drinks and more.

Find more information about special guests below: