Zip Trips: Clemson

Calhoun Bridge Center in Clemson houses non-profits, offers look at past

A building in Clemson is being used for many community services today, but many may not know it was used for education during segregation.

The Calhoun Bridge Center, located at 214 Butler Street, houses three non-profits for the community. Some people in the area said its past history makes the site a hidden gem.

“Our principal would stand on that stoop and watch all of us come into school every morning. He was standing there smoking his cigar. he was dressed in his three piece suit,” said Robert Kemp, Friends of Clemson Area African American Museum (CAAM).

Kemp remembers what it was like attending Calhoun Elementary School back in 1955.

“Back then, some of the people called it the Calhoun colored school, and that was before integration,” Kemp said.

According to Kemp, the school was built in 1947, and was the only school for blacks in Clemson. Click here to continue reading.

Radio show hosts get fans ready for Clemson football

Everyone in Clemson is talking about the Tigers season opening football game Saturday night against Georgia.

If you’re going to talk sports in Clemson, just be ready to roar.

WCCP-FM The Roar in Clemson features 13 straight hours of local sports talk every weekday. It grows to 14 hours during football season.

From noon to 3 p.m., Out Of Bounds is hosted by William “Qualk” Qualkinbush and Kelly Gramlich.

Qualk and Gramlich first met more than five years ago. Qualk was broadcasting Clemson women’s basketball games, and Gramlich was a star shooter for the Tigers.

When they were introduced, something just clicked.

“We started arguing about the [Golden State] Warriors and if a jump shooting team could win the title,” Gramlich said. “And it just started happening. [Clemson SID] Jeff [Kallin] said ‘You should do a show together.’”

Gramlich became a regular contributor to Out Of Bounds and eventually took over as Qualk’s co-host when the other seat on the show opened.

“It’s crazy how it clicked. I mean from day one she fit right in,” Qualk said.

Their work extends beyond hosting a sports talk show. Click here to continue reading.

Find more information about special guests below: