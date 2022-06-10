About Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – In the heart of Forest City stands a burnt chimney. A home burned down in 1850, and the only thing left was the chimney. It stood as a landmark for many people traveling through the area. The chimney located on Main Street is a replica of the original.

“Burnt Chimney was the first name of Forest City,” said Mayor Steve Holland. “It changed its name in 1887 to Forest City.”

Holland told 7NEWS the North Carolina town has changed significantly since 1887.

“Textiles were a big thing in the town of Forest City,” explained Holland. “When they stopped, the town kind of dried up. We’re very fortunate to have restaurants, fudge shops, shopping and a pavilion. A lot of things have happened in Forest City in the last 10 years.”

What has not changed are businesses that have been on Main Street for decades, including Smith’s Drugs, a favorite lunch spot in town.

“The drug store has been here since 1939,” said manager Bonita Hauser. “We’re sort of the heart of Forest City.”

It is common to see a line out the door.

“We have some people who eat here three, four or five times a week,” said Hauser. “Some eat breakfast and come back for lunch.”

People come from all over the world to eat and shop at Smith’s Drugs. They even keep a guest book to keep track.

“We’ve had [customers] from Europe,” said Hauser. “We’ve had people from England. We pretty much have had them from all the southern states and a few up north.”

Other businesses are starting their own history in Forest City. Beverly and Donald Phillbeck opened America’s Fudge Shop two years ago.

“We make all the fudge,” said Beverly Phillbeck. “It’s made fresh. We make one pan. When it’s gone, we replace it with a fresh pan so we don’t have to add preservatives to it.”

The Phillbecks grew up in Forest City. Beverly said opening the store was a dream come true.

“You become family with so many people,” said Phillbeck. “I have customers who come in. I may not know their name, but the minute they walk in the door, I know to cut chocolate walnut or chocolate peanut butter.”

While the town has begun to attract tourists, many who live in Forest City say they are happy to call it home.

“Everybody is proud of the town,” said Holland.

Learn more about our special guests by clicking below: