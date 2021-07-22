Zip Trips: Greenwood

Greenwood Museum and Railroad Historical Center offer fun, education to all ages

Many people — about 10,000 every year — who enjoy education, activities and history flock to The Museum and the Railroad Historical Center in Greenwood. Both centers are located on Main Street.

The Museum, located at 106 Main St, offers a combination of permanent and rotating exhibits across three floors. Admission is free.

Down the street lies the Railroad Historical Center. There, guests can take 25- to 90-minute guided tours of a steam engine, multiple restored railcars and a caboose. The center is only open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but interested families can schedule tours for different days.

Admission to the Railroad Historical Center is $10 for adults, $4 for children 4 to 12 and is free for children 3 and under.

25 Drive In offers fresh eats, double features on weekend nights

The 25 Drive In Auto Theater, located at 3109 Highway 25 South in Greenwood, gives patrons the classic drive-in experience with a modern twist.

The theater, restored in 2008, opens on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. There are three screens to choose from, each offering a double-feature. Patrons can choose from family-friendly flicks, horror films or action movies.

The drive-in offers a full menu of fresh-cooked food, candy and popcorn. Movie-goers can also pay a $20 fee to bring in their own food for the evening.

The theater can comfortably hold up to 750 cars and offers an outdoor dining area, a playground for children and rentable radios tuned to on-screen audio.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office for $5 for children 3 to 11 and $10 for people 12 and up.

