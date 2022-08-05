LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) – Nestled between the Carolinas’ state line is the city of Landrum.

Landrum’s Mayor Bob Briggs said the downtown area is a popular spot for locals and tourists. It’s an important part of the city’s economic growth and its location ties back to the late 1800s.

“It’s a great little town, it’s got a rich history,” Mayor Briggs said.

Landrum is about 20 miles from Spartanburg and a short drive from the North Carolina state line. Mayor Briggs said the original town started a few miles down the road.

“The original town of Landrum was really a place about 4 miles east of here called Earlsville,” Mayor Briggs said.

When the railroad came to the area, the town eventually moved, creating downtown Landrum in its current location.

“When the railroad decided this was the path they wanted for their line to Asheville, the town, the old Earlsville was abandoned and everything moved over here. So that’s why we celebrate the railroad, because without the railroad Landrum wouldn’t be Landrum,” according to Mayor Briggs.

Mayor Briggs said the downtown area also struggled in the late 1980s, as larger stores took over, but now, Rutherford Street is once again filled with local businesses.

“If only the walls could talk,” Susan Johnson, an employee at the Landrum Antique Mall, said.

Johnson said there are a variety of antiques, handmade goods and boutique items drawing locals and visitors into downtown shops.

“Landrum oozes charm. We’ve had people come here from BlowingRrock and Boone and tell us that this is the spot that they get away to on the weekend,” said Johnson.

Shops like the Landrum Antique Mall are packed with unique finds and people searching for one-of-a-kind items.

“We’ve got some great shops; we’ve got some great restaurants. We’ve been able to maintain a good solid, downtown. I think that’s what a lot of the small towns, economically, it’s been difficult for a lot of the towns,” Mayor Briggs said. “When you’re trying to revitalize a town, the first thing you see in a lot of cases is antiques because that’s a specialty and people will come from all over to go antique shopping. Then, you get some restaurants for people to eat when they’re antiquing.”

With a view of the mountains in the backdrop, Mayor Briggs said Landrum is a great destination and spot for visitors. He also said city leaders are working to honor the city’s connection to the railroad. A history & rail museum will open later this year.

Learn more about our special guests by clicking below: