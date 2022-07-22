About Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Residents of Mauldin have seen tremendous growth in the city over the years.

“It was one red light, one grocery store, and probably 1,600 people,” said Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt.

Merritt said that’s what it was like years ago. He said the city has come together through time with a little bit of southern love and the railroad!

“In the 1900s through 1910, the Cox family was really involved in the relationship with the Lt. Governor Mauldin. The railroad was going to bypass our city. So she made some phone calls and the railroad came and skirts now right through the middle of Mauldin,” Merritt explained.

(WSPA photo)

He told 7NEWS the city has had its ups and downs, especially around WWI, but the railroad attracted more people to the area.

“Mauldin really struggled without the men here and then when they came back it was still a struggle,” said Merritt.

But, nonetheless the city pressed on, growing each year.

Fast forward to the present day, 2022. Mayor Merritt said the city continues making plans for its future.

“The future showed a shift in generational age groups and what they wanted,” said Merritt.

Including a change above I-385.

“When you drive 385 and you see that, you are going to say, ‘Woah, what’s going on?’ It’s the city of Mauldin, Bridgeway Station,” said Merritt.

Credit: City of Mauldin

Credit: City of Mauldin

Credit: City of Mauldin

Credit: City of Mauldin

A pedestrian bridge over I-385 is just one part of the multi-phase plan the mayor hopes will keep people in Mauldin.

It will connect residents to the new Bridgeway Station development, consisting of apartments, restaurants, and entertainment.

“Yes, it’s a different place [than it was 45-50 years ago]. But we want more restaurants, we want more dining options, and the younger generation wants different options,” said Merritt.

He said the goal is to connect old and new, offering residents what they need at their fingertips; rather than having them travel somewhere else.

Merritt added that they are doing so while keeping their southern roots in mind.

“We are continuing our sense of place. We are doing your traditional southern values, still speaking with one another, wave at one another, exchange ideas with one another,” said Merritt. “Mauldin still has that sense of place and civility.”

The city of Mauldin expects the first phase of Bridgeway Station to be completed by the end of this year or early 2023.

Learn more about our special guests by clicking below: