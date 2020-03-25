New Orleans zoo names baby penguin in honor of Zion Williamson for ‘act of generosity’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Take a moment to check out this adorable baby African penguin from an aquarium in New Orleans.

The Audobon Aquarium of the Americas said the male chick hatched on Feb. 17.

Animal care staffers have been raising him since he was 11 days old.

They announced Tuesday that they have named him “Zion,” after NBA rookie, Zion Williamson.

When the NBA season was suspended for a month due to fears of coronavirus, Williamson announced he would pay the salaries of the Smoothie King arena workers for 30 days.

Audobon Aquarium chose to honor Williamson — a New Orleans Pelicans player — for his “truly remarkable act of generosity.”