Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show

The player above will show any newscast or show live as it happens. After the newscast it will show the previous newscast until we are live again.
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE
WEEKDAYS
4:30am – 7am: 7News Daybreak
7am – 9am: 7News on CW Channel 62
10am: Your Carolina with Jack and Megan
12pm: 7News
5pm – 6:30pm: 7News
7pm: 7News
10pm: CW News on Channel 62
11pm: 7News
WEEKENDS
6am – 8am: 7News
7pm: 7News
10pm: CW News on Channel 62
11pm: 7News