Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show

If the stream is stalling – it is an issue with your internet connection. If it is black and shows an Adobe logo – you need to update your Adobe Flash Player.

The player above will show any newscast or show live as it happens. After the newscast it will show the previous newscast until we are live again.

LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

WEEKDAYS

4:30am – 7am: 7News Daybreak

7am – 9am: 7News on CW Channel 62

10am: Your Carolina with Jack and Megan

12pm: 7News

5pm – 6:30pm: 7News

7pm: 7News

10pm: CW News on Channel 62

11pm: 7News

WEEKENDS

6am – 8am: 7News

7pm: 7News

10pm: CW News on Channel 62

11pm: 7News