Newsfeed Now

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
15 arrested during weekend protests in Greenville
Nearly 26,000 nursing home COVID-19 deaths reported to feds
Man faces several charges following traffic stop in Oconee Co.
‘Welcome Back!’ Several famed museums reopen across Europe
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Remembering Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye
Top Stories
Simms returning to Clemson basketball
Gaffney Ready to Open Half Million Dollar Weight Room
Video
AP source: MLB players offer 114-game season, no more $ cuts
Another win falls into Keselowski’s lap in final moments
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Magic Monday June 1, 2020
Video
Top Stories
What Is Going On At Centre Stage
Video
What Has Bill Love From Earth FM Been Up To? Megan Finds Out!
Video
Travel Tips And Ideas
Video
Move It Monday – A Look Inside The BIGGS Sports Training Facility
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Upstate family grateful for long history of military service
Live
Top Stories
New amenities coming to an Upstate park after victimized several times
Video
Researchers address concerns surrounding the ‘murder hornet’ in SC
Video
Seneca city leaders to host free concert for tornado victims
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Newsfeed Now
WATCH: ‘Agitator’ apprehended by protesters, handed over to police
Video
Trending Stories
Citywide curfew set to start tonight at 7PM in Spartanburg has been canceled, Chief Thompson says
Video
Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure
2 charged with shooting heroin in Walmart parking lot, kids in car
news
Asheville leaders to hold 3:30PM news conference in regard to Sunday night protests