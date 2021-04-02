Newsfeed Now: Victims ID’d in California office park shooting; Grandparents meet grandson born during the pandemic

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Four people are dead and another woman is fighting for her life after a shooting at an office park in Orange, California on Wednesday.

Family members have identified the victims as Luis Tovar, his daughter, Genieve Raygoza, Leticia Solis and 9-year-old Matthew Farias.

The boy’s mother, Blanca Tamayo, is in critical condition, according to relatives.

A new mom opted for a midwife instead of a doctor for her home birth.

Now, she’s suing the midwife she chose during the course of her pregnancy.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Mother Nature played a cruel April Fool’s Day joke by hitting them with winter storms.

A Tennessee couple ended up finding comfort on the top of a neighbor’s roof after water flooded their home.

The wife is nearly eight months pregnant.

New Mexico’s largest high school is breaking with tradition this year.

Instead of a king and queen for prom or homecoming, the students celebrated as royalty will have gender-neutral titles.

We’re at the point of the pandemic where long-awaited reunions are finally happening.

Vaccines have made them possible.

In Knoxville, Tennessee, two grandparents got to meet their grandson for the very first time.

