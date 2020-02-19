Car chase through Wellford and Spartanburg County leaves one man facing multiple charges

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Only on 7, a driver accused of pointing gun in a fit of road-rage, led to a chase, involving two different law enforcement agencies and ended with a crash in the woods.

The chase started early Tuesday afternoon and the quick thinking of a 9-1-1 caller gave a description of the vehicle that helped deputies get him off the road.

A van ended up crashing into a wooded area of Spartanburg next to Interstate 85.

How and why it ended up there, police say, comes back to the actions of Terrell Norris Wilson.

“They pointed a gun at somebody, so that’s the reason for the 9-1-1 call.” Spartanburg County, Sheriff Chuck Wright said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says the caller described a driver pointing a gun at other drivers, while the caller lost track of the van, they didn’t waver on the vehicles description or the license plate.

“The person who called it in gave a very good description of the van and that it was a florida tag.” Wellford Police Department, Chief David Green.

Officers spotted that van near Cliffords gas station on Tiger Lake Road.

“As they turn around to get behind him, he takes off.” Police Green said.

Chief David Green with the Wellford Police Department says Wilson got on 85 and eventually went the wrong way up the ramp to get off the highway, luckily without hitting anyone, all with Wellford Police in tow. Not long after the pursuit started Spartanburg County Deputies joined.

“We work well together so bad guys need to know that we work together. we actually have the same radio channels and we can talk to each other real quick so. Bad guys are going to keep doing this and we’re going to keep getting them.” Sheriff Wright said.

From Interstate 85 they ended up on Evangel access road, that’s where the road ended, but the van kept going.

“He parallel parks right here in the air cause the road ran out on him.” Sheriff Wright said.

According to the Sheriff the van went airborne and landed in a wooded area next to Interstate 85. Sheriff Wright says Wilson jumped out of the van and tried to get away, running into the woods, but police dogs chased him into the woods, where he was arrested.

What was found inside the van upped the ante on the charges.

“We found a hmmmm, a lot of ammunition a lot of bullets we also found a good amount of meth a large quantity of exstacy and some marijuanna.” Chief Green said.

The investigation is still ongoing, officers are still searching for the gun, they believe the driver either threw it out of the window or hid it in the woods when he ran.

The driver faces multiple charges including failure to stop for blue lights, traffic violations and drug trafficking, just to name a few.