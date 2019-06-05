Operation Safe Drive

TEEN DRIVERS ACTION STEPS 1. Always wear your seat belt 2. Put your phone out of reach. Texting and calls can wait! 3. Never get in a car with an impaired driver and NEVER drink and drive. 4. Night driving is dangerous! Get home before dark and take extra precaution SLOW DOWN while driving at night. 5. Don’t let your friends distract you while you are driving.

PARENTS OF TEEN DRIVER ACTION STEPS

1. Drive w/ your teen as much as possible. 2. Take the two hour Parent Program internet based course on the risks teens face at Alive at 25. 3. Schedule your teen driver to the Alive at 25 survival course developed by the National Safety Council. 4. Program numbers in your teen’s phone of who to call if they feel unsafe getting in a car. 5. Sit down with your teen and go over the importance of the 5 action steps.