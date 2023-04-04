Protect your private information, come shred with us!

(WSPA) – Do you have old bills, paperwork or documents no longer needed?

Start your spring cleaning with the Caring For The Carolina’s Shred-A-Thon.

7NEWS and Shred Away along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s are joining forces to collect your sensitive documents and empty medicine bottles for on-site shredding.

Please join us between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, April 18th

Unclaimed Furniture: 198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC 29334

Tuesday, May 23rd

Bath Fitter: 608 Crown Pointe Drive, Duncan, SC 29334

On-site shredding is the best way to protect yourself against identity theft.

Caring For The Carolina’s Shred-A-Thon is made possible by 7NEWS and Shred Away along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s.

