Bob Jones University places flags to honor the lives lost on 9/11

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bob Jones University students will be displaying flags for each victim of 9/11 near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance of campus.

Students will place 2,977 flags to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack in 2001.

Flags will start being set out by students on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. and will remain in place until Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Along with the flags, BJU said they will also have two beacon lights representing the World Trade Center towers and a Wall of Remembrance to display the names of the lives lost.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7., through Friday, Sept. 10, and Monday, Sept. 13, through Tuesday, Sept. 14, the public is invited to view a piece of steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center in the lobby of the welcome center, located near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus.

The BJU Army and Air Force ROTC will also assemble a display in the welcome center honoring the 13 servicemembers who were killed in the bombings at the Kabul Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, BJU said.

The welcome center lobby is open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.