Bob Jones University places flags to honor the lives lost on 9/11

Remembering 9/11

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9/11 Flag Display at Bob Jones University

9/11 Flag Display at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bob Jones University students will be displaying flags for each victim of 9/11 near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance of campus.

Students will place 2,977 flags to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack in 2001.

Flags will start being set out by students on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. and will remain in place until Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Along with the flags, BJU said they will also have two beacon lights representing the World Trade Center towers and a Wall of Remembrance to display the names of the lives lost.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7., through Friday, Sept. 10, and Monday, Sept. 13, through Tuesday, Sept. 14, the public is invited to view a piece of steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center in the lobby of the welcome center, located near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus.

The BJU Army and Air Force ROTC will also assemble a display in the welcome center honoring the 13 servicemembers who were killed in the bombings at the Kabul Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, BJU said.

The welcome center lobby is open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store