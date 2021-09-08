Boiling Springs fire district conducts 9/11 observance Saturday

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Boiling Springs Fire District in Greenville County will hold a public service observing the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday.
The public and members of the fire service can gather at 8:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Fire District’s headquarters on Pelham Road.
The program will begin at 8:46 a.m., marking the time that the North Tower of the World Trade Center was hit by American Airlines Flight 11 after being hijacked by terrorists.
The district’s chaplain will make remarks and close the ceremony with the reading of “The Firefighter’s Prayer.” The event will also include participation by Boiling Springs Fire District’s Honor Guard.
Masks and social distancing are required for those who attend the ceremony in person.
You can watch the observance on their Facebook.