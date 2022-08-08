Which push mowers are best?

A push mower is any lawn mower that is not propelled by a motor or engine but instead is pushed by someone on foot. Most push mowers have a power source that turns the blades that do the cutting, but that’s all. Mower blades on push mowers can be powered by an internal combustion engine, electric power or the energy supplied by the person doing the pushing.

If you’re considering a push mower, you first need to decide which qualities are most important to you.

Factors to consider when choosing a push mower

The following is a breakdown of how gas-powered push mowers, battery-powered push mowers, corded electric lawn mowers and human-powered push mowers stack up against each other.

Power

Push mowers require you to supply the power that propels them around your lawn.

Gas-powered push mowers generally have more power than electric motors, making them less likely to bog down in thick, long grass. The larger the engine displacement, the more powerful the mower.

generally have more power than electric motors, making them less likely to bog down in thick, long grass. The larger the engine displacement, the more powerful the mower. Battery-powered push mowers vary in power, based on the volts and amperes of their batteries. Bigger numbers mean more power and higher costs.

vary in power, based on the volts and amperes of their batteries. Bigger numbers mean more power and higher costs. Corded electric lawn mowers all have the same amount of power at the socket.

lawn mowers all have the same amount of power at the socket. Human-powered push mowers have you supplying all the power to propel the mower and turn the blades, too.

Noise

Gas-powered push mowers make the most noise because internal combustion is a series of thousands of little explosions per minute when a spark detonates the fuel. The mower blades add to the noise.

make the most noise because internal combustion is a series of thousands of little explosions per minute when a spark detonates the fuel. The mower blades add to the noise. Battery-powered push mowers produce noise from the mower blades, but the motor is relatively silent, making them a quieter choice.

produce noise from the mower blades, but the motor is relatively silent, making them a quieter choice. Corded electric lawn mowers make the same amount of noise as battery-powered mowers.

make the same amount of noise as battery-powered mowers. Human-powered push mowers are the quietest of all, making only a whirring noise as the blades spin around.

Run time

Run time is how long your push mower can operate without stopping to refuel or recharge.

Gas-powered push mowers keep mowing until you run out of fuel. The fuel tank is almost always large enough that you won’t have to refuel to finish cutting your lawn.

keep mowing until you run out of fuel. The fuel tank is almost always large enough that you won’t have to refuel to finish cutting your lawn. Battery-powered push mowers have run times that vary by how thick and tall your grass is. If you run out of power before you’re done mowing, you either have to swap in a spare fully-charged battery or wait for your dead battery to recharge.

have run times that vary by how thick and tall your grass is. If you run out of power before you’re done mowing, you either have to swap in a spare fully-charged battery or wait for your dead battery to recharge. Corded electric lawn mowers keep going until you turn them off or pull the plug.

keep going until you turn them off or pull the plug. Human-powered push mowers can mow as long as you have the energy to push them.

Maintenance

All push mowers need to have their cutting blades kept clean and sharp.

Gas-powered push mowers require fuel, oil, filters and spark plugs that the others don’t. This means you will need to make regular trips to the gas station and must also deal with storing flammable liquids safely. Gas engines require regular ongoing maintenance to keep everything in good running order.

require fuel, oil, filters and spark plugs that the others don’t. This means you will need to make regular trips to the gas station and must also deal with storing flammable liquids safely. Gas engines require regular ongoing maintenance to keep everything in good running order. Battery-powered push mowers need only regular recharging of their batteries. It is always a good idea to have an extra battery on hand, charged and ready to go when you need it.

need only regular recharging of their batteries. It is always a good idea to have an extra battery on hand, charged and ready to go when you need it. Corded electric lawn mowers need to have the power cord rolled up for storage, so it doesn’t turn into a rat’s nest.

need to have the power cord rolled up for storage, so it doesn’t turn into a rat’s nest. Human-powered push mowers need only to be oiled occasionally.

Best push mowers

Best gas-powered push mowers

Craftsman M105 21-inch 3-in-1 Gas-Powered Push Mower with Bagger

No need to fuss with a choke or priming — just pull the cord to start. This 20-pound mower with a 140-cubic-centimeter engine has six different height settings and can be set for side discharge of the clippings, rear discharge or mulching.

Sold by Amazon

Black and Decker 21-Inch 2-in-1 Gas-Powered Push Mower

The dual-lever deck height adjustment can be set to six different positions. The durable steel deck extends to the edge of the tires for a clean cut with less need for edging, and you can choose between mulching and side discharge.

Sold by Amazon

Yard Machine 20-Inch 125 cc Briggs and Stratton Gas Powered Push Mower

This push mower comes fully assembled in the box. All you have to do is unfold and lock the handle, set the cutting height to anywhere from 1.25 to 3.75 inches, put some gas in the tank and start mowing. The single blade is rust-resistant and durable.

Sold by Home Depot

Best electric-power push mowers

Greenworks 24-Volt 13-Inch Brushless Push Lawn Mower and Mulcher

You get up to 40 minutes of run time with this bagging mower with a push-button start. It weighs less than 21 pounds, has five cutting heights and is powered by a 40-ampere battery.

Sold by Amazon

Sun Joe 14-Inch 28-Volt Push Lawn Mower with Collection Bag

The rechargeable lithium-ion battery cuts up to one-quarter of an acre of continuous mowing per charge. The grass catcher detaches easily for disposing of clippings, and the removable safety key prevents accidental starts.

Sold by Amazon

Lawn Master 11-Amp 15-Inch Corded Electric Lawn Mower

Never have another dead battery with this corded 28-pound electric push mower that changes the cutting height from 1 to 3 inches with one touch of the adjustment lever. The handle has a start/stop safety switch and adjusts to three different lengths to fit whoever does the mowing.

Sold by Amazon

Best self-powered push mowers

American Lawn Mower Company 14-Inch 4-Blade Push Reel Lawn Mower

You get a light workout while cutting your lawn quietly and without generating pollutants. Your power turns the cutting blades while propelling this 20-pound mower across the lawn. The 14-inch cutting width is great for small yards, and the blade height adjusts from 0.5 to 1.75 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Earthwise 16-Inch 7-Blade Push Reel Lawn Mower

This 21-pound mower rides on 10-inch composite wheels and has seven alloy steel blades that stay sharper longer. The reel is mounted on smooth ball bearings for stable spinning and a clean cut, so all you need to do is attach the handle and start mowing.

Sold by Amazon

Fiskar Stay Sharp Max 18-Inch Reel Push Lawn Mower

The inertia drive reel has twice the cutting power of standard reel mowers and is 60% easier to push. The stay-sharp cutting system eliminates the cost and effort of manual blade sharpening, and the one-touch handle height adjustment adjusts to the perfect height for you.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.