Which black-and-white comforter is best?

A good comforter not only contributes to a great night’s sleep; it also serves as a major centerpiece for the bedroom. It keeps you warm at night without making you too hot and decorates the largest piece of furniture in your room. Comforters come in an endless array of styles to match your decor, but if you want a black-and-white design, a top pick is this Black-and-White Mandala Boho Microfiber Comforter. It’s incredibly soft and is reversible, so you can pick between the fun mandala pattern or the solid black.

What to know before you buy a black-and-white comforter

Comforter vs. duvet

Before shopping for a new comforter, you should understand the difference between a comforter and a duvet. A comforter is a single bed covering, while a duvet is a quilted insert that you need to pair with a protective duvet cover. Most synthetic comforters are machine-washable and are easy to clean. You need to remove duvet covers from the duvet insert before you can wash the cover on its own.

Fill and materials

A comforter often uses either synthetic or down fill. However, most use a synthetic, hypoallergenic fill to appeal to the masses. A comforter’s shell comes in various materials, including cotton, silk, wool or cotton-polyester blends. Some fabrics work better with colors than others, as cotton or wool may fade the black over time.

Thread count

If you want a soft, smooth black-and-white comforter, find one with a higher thread count. A higher thread count will help keep the filling contained as well as offer a more crisp, clear color. Lower thread count may make black-and-white patterns appear dull and pixilated and are more likely to fade.

What to look for in a quality black-and-white comforter

Comforter sets

If you’re redoing the color scheme of your bedroom to black and white, you may want to consider purchasing a comforter set. These often come with a comforter and pillow shams, with some sets including bed sheets, too. Comforter sets make it easy to introduce new colors into your bedroom and offer a guide for matching accent decor.

Reversible designs

Some comforters are reversible, so you can change the look by simply turning the comforter over on your bed. A reversible black-and-white comforter is a great idea if you plan on switching up your accent pillows or throws.

Quilting

A quality comforter should have some kind of quilting to keep the fill material from sliding around. You can find diamond-quilted designs, box stitch, ring stitch and channel stitch. And some black-and-white comforters use the stitching for accents, like a black comforter with white stitching.

How much you can expect to spend on a black-and-white comforter

Comforters vary in price depending on the size, brand and material. You can find a black-and-white comforter for $40-$200 for low or mid-quality options. If you’d like something higher quality, expect to spend between $200-$400.

Black-and-white comforter FAQ

Will black-and-white comforters go out of style?

A. Luckily, black and white is a classic combination in home decor, fashion and more. And since black and white go with practically every other color, you’d be hard-pressed to find one that won’t blend with the rest of your bedroom decor. However, avoid using busy patterns on your comforter if you plan on using more than three colors in your bedroom.

How do I keep the color from fading?

A. All color tends to fade over time, especially when you wash your bedding. However, you can wash your comforter in cold water with color-friendly detergent to help the color last as long as possible. Follow the care instructions to ensure you get the most mileage out of your black-and-white comforter.

How long will a black-and-white comforter last?

A. With proper care, a comforter can last 15 years or more. That’s why investing in a more expensive comforter is worth the cost in the long run.

What’s the best black-and-white comforter to buy?

Top black-and-white comforter

Black-and-White Mandala Boho Microfiber Comforter

What you need to know: If you love the boho look, this will fit right in with your aesthetics. It’s incredibly soft and printed with sublimation technology.

What you’ll love: The whimsical design is a great fit for anyone who wants to make their bedroom feel like a rustic boho retreat. It’s reversible too, in case you want to swap out for a simpler color scheme for your bedding. And you can pick between summer or winter fill to ensure you have enough warmth while you sleep.

What you should consider: Some people felt this comforter cost a bit too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top black-and-white comforter for the money

DownLuxe Lightweight Plaid Reversible Comforter Set

What you need to know: This cozy black-and-white comforter set includes a black-and-white plaid comforter and two matching pillow shams.

What you’ll love: The reversible design allows you to pick from black on one side and plaid on the other, making it easy to change the look of your room. The brushed microfiber fabric is extremely soft, wrinkle-resistant and durable.

What you should consider: The comforter is warm but on the lighter side. If you’re looking to stay warm on cold winter nights, you might want something a bit heavier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ink+Ivy Nea 100% Cotton Black-and-White Stripe Duvet Cover

What you need to know: If you want the option of natural materials, consider a duvet and cover rather than a comforter.

What you’ll love: This duvet cover features naturally breathable and soft cotton. It has a tufted trim, making a great-looking bed cover that’s a step above the typical comforter. This 100% cotton set includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams. The cover is machine-washable for easy care.

What you should consider: You’ll need to purchase a duvet insert separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

