Which early Prime Day deals are best?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event that offers some of Amazon’s lowest prices of the year. The event is scheduled for July 12, but some deals are already live. The online retailer has numerous deeply discounted electronics, appliances and more. If you’re excited to shop on Prime Day, you won’t want to miss these early deals.

Do you need Amazon Prime for early Prime Day deals?

Many of Amazon’s early deals require a Prime membership, although some don’t. Still, it’s worth noting you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership if you plan to take advantage of the deals on July 12.

If you haven’t had a Prime membership in the last 12 months, you can sign up for a free trial on the Amazon website. Students can get a discounted membership by signing up for a Student Prime plan.

Early Prime Day deal tips

Use the deals page: The “Today’s Deals” page can be found near the top of the homepage, under the search bar. This page is where you’re likely to find the best early deals. Once you’ve navigated to the deals page, you can use the category filters on the left hand side to narrow your search.

Early Amazon device deals

Prime Day is the best time to buy Amazon devices. Echos, Kindles, Rings and Fire TVs are usually discounted by over 20% during the sales event. Luckily, there are several Amazon device deals you can shop for right now.

Best Amazon device early Prime Day deals

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

You can control this TV hands-free with Amazon Alexa. It’s compatible with most streaming apps and features 4K resolution. The power cord is replaceable in case you have an animal that likes to chew cords.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

This affordable device lets you turn any TV into a smart TV. The third-generation Fire Stick is significantly faster than previous models, letting you navigate menus and use voice controls more quickly. Although it doesn’t support 4K video, it is compatible with Dolby Atmos sound.

Echo Frames

These let you listen to music, make phone calls and set reminders from your glasses. Most people said others couldn’t tell they were wearing smart glasses unless they interacted with Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

This streaming device features 16 gigabytes of internal memory, letting you add more apps than a standard Fire Stick. Some people had issues with it waking from sleep mode, although the problem was often resolved by unplugging it and plugging it back in.

Early electronics deals

Amazon has an enormous selection of electronics. Whether you’re looking for a new TV, laptop or tablet, Prime Day is an excellent time to get your hands on new tech.

Best early Prime Day electronics deals

Lenovo Chromebook

This Chromebook features plenty of USB ports and a long battery life. Many were impressed with its speed and compact size. It makes an ideal device for college students.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

These feature top-notch noise cancellation and are available in seven colors. Some people said they were uncomfortable, but most were impressed with the ear cushions. It’s worth considering Apple Care if you buy a pair, as you will likely need it if you run into issues down the line.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

You can control it with an easy-to-use remote or voice commands. Many preferred using this device over a TV with a Fire Stick. The picture and sound quality are excellent, although some weren’t impressed with the finicky volume controls.

Samsung 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

At 80 dots per inch, you’ll likely notice some pixelation. Still, it’s efficient and does an excellent job handling games. Most felt the monitor’s responsiveness was worth the slight pixelation.

Early appliance deals

Prime Day is perfect for finding new products to keep your home clean. For many, this is the time of year they finally buy that robot vacuum they’ve been eyeing. The sales event is an excellent time to purchase new kitchen appliances as well.

Best early Prime Day appliance deals

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum

This is ideal for pet owners, as it does a great job cleaning pet hair, dirt and debris. It features a self-cleaning brush roll, and you can control it with Amazon Alexa. Some said they had to vacuum their carpets manually after running this automatic device, but most had no issues.

Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo

It features a sleek design and a spacious 5.8-quart cooking basket. Some had issues with the silicone bumper inside the basket when they tried to clean it. Still, most said it was easy to clean and cooked excellent food.

GE Drip Coffee Maker

The stainless-steel design ensures this looks great in nearly any kitchen. The thermal carafe does an excellent job of keeping drinks warm. It is easy to use, although some found it difficult to clean.

Early pet deals

Prime Day isn’t just for humans — it’s an ideal time to buy gifts for your furry friends. Whether you have a dog, a cat, a rabbit or a bird, there is likely a Prime Deal that’s right for you.

Best early Prime Day pet deals

BestPet Three-Wheel Pet Stroller

This durable stroller is ideal for protecting your dog or cat from the heat. Pet owners said it was perfect for small-to-medium-sized dogs. Many weren’t able to fit their drinks in the small cup holders but were impressed with the stroller overall.

Owlet Home Pet Camera With Treat Dispenser

This is an ideal way to keep an eye on your pet while away from home. It only takes a few minutes to set up and features two-way audio. You can pre-record audio messages for your pet. It comes in two colors — black and light blue.

Yaheetech Wrought Iron Bird Cage

It’s durable, spacious and easy to clean. It only features one perch and doesn’t include extra nuts or bolts. Still, most people said it was an excellent bird cage.

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

This donut-shaped bed is soft and ideal for small-to-medium-sized dogs. It’s made of durable material that fluffs up quickly. Many pet owners said their dogs preferred this over lying with them.

Early lawn and garden deals

Prime Day takes place in the middle of the summer season, making it an ideal time to pick up lawn care tools, patio furniture and other outdoor essentials.

Best early Prime Day lawn and garden deals

Intex Robotic Pool Cleaner

It’s able to clean dirt and fine debris. It efficiently climbs pool walls to keep them clean. It has a large debris storage compartment, meaning you won’t likely have to empty it until it’s done cleaning your pool.

WORX Electric Chainsaw

It features an 8-amp motor and a 14-inch bar. It is prone to leaking oil but is durable otherwise. Some reported leaving it outside in storms without damage.

Cuisinart 54-inch Four-burner Gas Grill

This is easy to assemble and includes a three-year limited warranty. Most were impressed with this grill’s durable construction. The large gap on the back of the lid results in some heat loss. Still, it’s more than capable of cooking anything you’d want to grill.

Best Choice Seven-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Furniture

This set includes four single chairs, two corner chairs, cushions, two accent pillows, a table and a protective cover. It’s available in eight colors. Many were impressed with how easy it is to set up.

