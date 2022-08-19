The dog collar as a means of protecting and guiding one’s pet dates back over 8,000 years.

Which gold dog collar is best?

Dog accessories are more than just practical these days — they’re fashion statements. Your dog’s harness, leash or collar offer an opportunity to add some personality or glam to your pup’s daily look. A gold dog collar is an eye-catching, trendy choice that will have your pup looking its best. Check out the Pet State Diamond Dog Gold Chain Collar for a metal collar with a touch of glamour.

What to know before you buy a gold dog collar

Materials

While gold is a color primarily associated with metals, there are a few types of dog collars from which to choose.

Metal : A gold metal dog collar is usually made from matte or glossy stainless steel links. Stainless steel is durable and easy to clean, but it can hurt your dog’s neck if pulled too hard.

: A gold metal dog collar is usually made from matte or glossy stainless steel links. Stainless steel is durable and easy to clean, but it can hurt your dog’s neck if pulled too hard. Fabric : Nylon and polyester are the most popular fabrics for dog collars. They come in a wide variety of colors. They’re generally less expensive and are easy to clean, but don’t hold up well over time.

: Nylon and polyester are the most popular fabrics for dog collars. They come in a wide variety of colors. They’re generally less expensive and are easy to clean, but don’t hold up well over time. Leather: This natural material is comfortable for your pup and great for sensitive skin, but is more expensive and harder to clean.

Closure method

Most dog collars are designed as a buckle or a clip.

The buckle is made from metal and functions like a belt, with holes in the leather or fabric for adjusting the size. It’s less likely to break or come off accidentally, but that also means it takes longer to put on and take off.

A clip is made from metal or plastic. It can be removed automatically in emergency situations and you don’t have to open the collar to adjust the size. Clips are, however, less durable and can wear out or break. This is especially so with plastic clips.

Choosing a size

You should be able to fit two fingers between your dog’s neck and the collar. This way, you know the collar is loose enough to be comfortable but not so loose that you have to worry about it slipping off. A dog’s collar size is dictated by your pup’s weight, but always make sure to measure the neck.

5 pounds and under : These breeds require an extra-extra small collar around 6 to 8 inches long.

: These breeds require an extra-extra small collar around 6 to 8 inches long. 5 to 25 pounds : These breeds usually need an extra-small or small collar 8 to 14 inches long.

: These breeds usually need an extra-small or small collar 8 to 14 inches long. 25 to 75 pounds : A medium or large collar 14 to 26 inches in length is best for dogs of this size.

: A medium or large collar 14 to 26 inches in length is best for dogs of this size. 75 pounds or more: These are the biggest dogs, requiring an extra-large collar 24 to 30 inches long.

What to look for in a quality gold dog collar

Adjustable

A too-tight collar can choke your dog. A loose one can pull on the dog’s neck if your pup is leashed and can result in your dog slipping out of the collar entirely. So an adjustable collar is always an asset, especially when it comes to a growing dog. No matter the closure method, a good collar can be adjusted for the perfect fit.

Fabric and leather collars are almost always adjustable, but metal collars usually are not.

Lasting color

Gold is a high-end color with high-end standards. A faded gold collar can turn a pale mustard or yellow over time. There are many shades in this color range; true gold maintains its vibrancy, and therefore its color.

Tarnish-free

Sometimes the tarnish on a metal collar can discolor the fur on your dog’s neck, especially if it’s light-colored fur. Stainless steel is less likely to discolor than other metals.

How much you can expect to spend on a gold dog collar

They generally cost $10-$30, but a more elaborate custom collar can cost more.

Gold dog collar FAQ

Does my dog need a collar and a harness?

A. If your dog pulls on the leash a lot, you’d do best to get your pup a harness. This is especially true for small dogs, as pulling on the collar can damage their delicate necks.

How do you wash a smelly dog collar?

A. Some nylon collars can go in the washing machine, but soaking it in dog shampoo and warm water can also do the trick. A muddy metal collar can be washed easily with soap and water. Leather should be gently spot cleaned only.

What’s the best gold dog collar to buy?

Top gold dog collar

Pet State Diamond Dog Gold Chain Collar

What you need to know: This stainless steel link chain is plated in 18-karat gold with a snap clip closure lined with cubic zirconia stones. It comes in six sizes from 14 to 26 inches long.

What you’ll love: The metal is hypoallergenic and nickel-free. It’s also durable and can stand up to chewing. A blank, bone-shaped metal name tag comes included. The faux diamonds give it a luxurious look.

What you should consider: It is not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gold dog collar for the money

Country Brook Design Gold Nylon Dog Collar

What you need to know: This gold nylon collar features a quick-release metal clip closure. It comes in four sizes ranging from 18 to 26 inches.

What you’ll love: The fabric is finely woven for strength and comfort, holding up longer than the average fabric collar. It’s easily adjustable.

What you should consider: The clip and rings only come in silver-toned metal, not gold-toned to match the fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OmniPet Signature Leather Crystal Dog Collar in Metallic Gold

What you need to know: This gold leather collar features a single row of pronged crystals all around the edge and a polished chrome buckle closure. It comes in four sizes ranging from 10 to 16 inches.

What you’ll love: The leather is double-stitched for extra durability. Every detail matches, from the thread to the metal hardware. The crystals are glitzy and sparkle.

What you should consider: It’s not very thick and sizing is limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.