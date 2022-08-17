HyperX was started by computer memory giant Kingston, but it sold the peripheral subsidiary to HP in 2021 for $425 million.

Which HyperX mouse is best?

The mouse was invented by Douglas Engelbart in 1964, and it has come a long way since the days of the two-button and rollerball design. Many now have brightly colored lights, customizable buttons and several body shapes for all the different grips.

HyperX might not have been around in the 1960s, but the brand has quickly grown in popularity since launching in 2002. An estimated 20% of professional gamers use HyperX peripherals, with the HyperX Pulsefire Raid mouse being a favorite.

What to know before you buy a HyperX mouse

Sensitivity

The mouse’s sensitivity is measured in dots per inch and indicates how many pixels the cursor moves when the mouse travels one inch. The higher the DPI, the more sensitive the mouse will be.

The DPI is a matter of choice, as some prefer the hyper movements of a higher DPI but sacrifice accuracy. On the other hand, those that require a steady aim when playing a shooting video game might opt for a slightly lower DPI, as their accuracy is heightened.

Different models for different scenarios

You need the correct tools for any job, and video gaming is no different. HyperX, primarily specializing in professional gaming components, has mice designed for several game styles and scenarios.

Pulsefire Haste is for quick aiming and fast actions.

is for quick aiming and fast actions. Pulsefire Raid is lightweight and has 11 programmable buttons.

is lightweight and has 11 programmable buttons. Pulsefire Dart is a wireless mouse with enhanced precision.

is a wireless mouse with enhanced precision. Pulsefire FPS Pro is designed for first-person shooters and offers enhanced accuracy.

is designed for first-person shooters and offers enhanced accuracy. Pulsefire Core is an entry-level optical gaming mouse.

The mouse’s weight

The weight of a mouse can influence its accuracy and your reaction time. A relatively normal mouse weighs about 3 ounces, but some weigh more or less. Consider which weight is most comfortable for you, keeping the DPI in consideration, too. A lighter mouse with a high DPI travels faster and is more sensitive, so you need to strike a balance between the two.

What to look for in a quality HyperX mouse

Programmable buttons

Plenty of keyboard actions demand the dexterity of an octopus, so it’s much better to relegate those to your mouse. But you can only do that if you have a good-quality one, with programmable buttons.

HyperX mice often allow for this, with some having up to nine buttons you can program. Especially in action-packed video games, using them is much easier, as you don’t have to look down at the keyboard.

Grip tape and glide skates

When you turn a mouse over, you’ll notice small strips of thin plastic near the edges. These are called skates, and they help the mouse glide over a surface. If the skates aren’t smooth, the mouse might catch on the mat, affecting your actions. A good-quality HyperX mouse not only has ultra-smooth skates but also comes with an extra set. Similarly, grip tape can improve your hold on the mouse and is often included in your purchase.

Tangle-free cable

Nothing is worse than planning a momentous move in a game, only for your cable to snag or twist around something. That’s why most good-quality mice from HyperX use the company’s HyperFlex USB cable. The paracord outer layer gives the mouse some flexibility, reducing the tension and resistance from moving and keeping the cable tangle-free. Other HyperX mice use flexible braided cables, equally good at preventing tangles.

How much you can expect to spend on a HyperX mouse

The price depends on the model and features. An entry-level mouse costs $13-$20, while a professional gaming mouse with customizable buttons and RGB lighting runs $50-$60.

HyperX mouse FAQ

Does a HyperX mouse work on an Xbox One console?

A. Unless specified by HyperX, all of its mice are compatible with Microsoft’s Xbox One console. If the video game supports it, you simply connect it through a USB port.

Can you turn off the RGB lights?

A. Most HyperX mice have onboard memory and accompanying software. Through the software, you can customize the colors or turn them off completely. The RGB will still be off even if you unplug the mouse and connect it to a different device.

What’s the best HyperX mouse to buy?

Top HyperX mouse

HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: This mouse has large skates for a smooth glide, giving you precision control over the cursor.

What you’ll love: It has a native DPI of 16,000, making it incredibly sensitive. It has 11 programmable buttons, customizable RGB lighting and a flexible braided cable.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the side buttons are a bit small for people with big hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top HyperX mouse for the money

HyperX Pulsefire Core RGB Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: An excellent entry-level gaming mouse, it’s lightweight and has customizable RGB lighting.

What you’ll love: This mouse has a maximum DPI of 6,200, making it perfect for gamers who require accuracy over speed. There are seven programmable buttons and a braided cable.

What you should consider: A few customers complained about intermittent disconnections.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: This gaming mouse is built for speed and reaction time by weighing a little over 2 ounces.

What you’ll love: There are six programmable buttons, a maximum of 16,000 DPI, and the HyperFlex cable allows for tangle-free movements. The honeycomb shell reduces moisture from your grip and comes with extra skates and grip tape.

What you should consider: The mouse wheel is the only aspect allowing RGB lighting customization.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews.

