Which Ion Bluetooth speakers are best?

Ion makes and sells audio electronics ranging from old-fashioned turntables and cassette players to cutting-edge Bluetooth speakers. Ion Bluetooth speakers are particularly popular with customers who want large, portable sound amplifiers for parties, camping trips and other social activities far from home.

The Ion Audio Block Rocker Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker has a wide range of useful features and built-in accessories, coupled with a long-lasting rechargeable battery.

What to know before you buy an Ion Bluetooth speaker

The primary niche of Ion Bluetooth speakers

Bluetooth speakers are wireless accessories for mobile devices, letting people amplify the volume of music, podcasts and other audio being played on smartphones and tablets. Most Bluetooth speakers can connect wirelessly to other devices from about 33 feet away.

The difference between home audio and outdoor Ion Bluetooth speakers

Bluetooth speakers made for living rooms and other indoor spaces are generally small and often need to stay plugged in. Speakers designed for activities outdoors or in large halls have larger batteries that last a long time away from outlets.

The shared qualities of Ion Bluetooth speakers

Most Ion Bluetooth speakers are large, bulky and sturdy, similar to guitar amplifiers in size and shape. They often come with USB ports people can use to charge their devices, built-in accessories such as AM or FM radios, even party-focused features including flashing lights or built-in beer can openers.

What to look for in a quality Ion Bluetooth speaker

A durable, waterproof design

Most Ion Bluetooth speakers are designed to be used during parties and gatherings in parks, backyards and other outdoor spaces with varying weather conditions. For this reason, those searching for a quality Bluetooth speaker should seek out Ion products with a tough outer casing that’s resistant to water, and woofers that can play high-volume music for prolonged periods without wearing out.

A strong Bluetooth connection

Most Bluetooth speakers can connect with Bluetooth-compatible devices from a range of about 33 feet, but certain speakers vary in signal range or signal strength. When purchasing a new speaker, study its technical specifications to see if it can quickly connect to mobile devices and play their audio without any notable dip in quality.

Long battery life

Ideally, you should be able to take an outdoor Bluetooth speaker on a camping trip to the middle of nowhere, blast loud music for a few hours every night, then use it to charge your mobile devices. Search for speakers with large, efficient batteries that can power their core functions for at least a few days.

How much you can expect to spend on Ion Bluetooth speakers

Most outdoor Ion Bluetooth speakers cost $150-$335, while Ion speakers designed for indoor use can cost as little as $69.

Ion Bluetooth speakers FAQ

Q. What are woofers, subwoofers and equalizers?

A. Woofers are loudspeakers designed to play both low- and high-frequency sounds, while subwoofers are specialized woofers engineered to play bass and other low-pitched sounds. Equalizers are software filters for adjusting the loudness of the sounds produced by a speaker’s array of woofers and subwoofers, making sure no one sound drowns the other sounds out.

Q. What other functions can Ion Bluetooth speakers have?

A. Large Bluetooth speakers often double as charging stations for mobile devices, thanks to their large built-in batteries. Bluetooth speakers designed for outdoor activities also tend to have helpful features such as built-in radios, or microphones for events such as public speaking or karaoke.

What’s the best Ion Bluetooth speaker to buy?

Top Ion Bluetooth speaker

Ion Audio Block Rocker Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This speaker has a 100-watt amplifier and a microphone accessory, making it a great choice for outdoor music and karaoke events.

What you’ll love: This large speaker has a sturdy plastic enclosure with wheels and a telescoping handle for hauling it around outdoors. It also has a rechargeable battery, a USB port for charging other devices and an auxiliary input port for plugging in devices with no Bluetooth connectivity.

What you should consider: Music played on this speaker can get a fit fuzzy when the bass boost is activated.

Top Ion Bluetooth speaker for the money

Ion Pathfinder 4 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

What you need to know: This speaker is both an affordable sound amplifier and a great way to charge mobile devices on the go.

What you’ll love: A full charge on this 100-watt speaker’s battery lasts for up to 100 hours. Smartphones and tablets can be charged from it using its Wireless Qi charging system. It has a water-resistant casing, a built-in radio and a side-mounted beer opener.

What you should consider: Its equalizer settings may need manual adjustment to optimize the audio quality.

Ion Bluetooth speaker worth checking out

Ion Audio Raptor

What you need to know: The multi-color light bars on this portable Bluetooth speaker make it a stylish accessory for song- and dance-heavy parties.

What you’ll love: This speaker has a water resistant casing, a built-in radio, a robust woofer and a 100-watt amplifier. It also has two built-in cup holders and a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 75 hours.

What you should consider: Its battery sometimes takes a long time to recharge.

