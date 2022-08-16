Which Kate Spade AirPods Pro case is best?

There are plenty of earbuds out there, but iPhone users flock to Apple’s AirPods and the more technologically advanced Pro version. The tiny wireless speakers have become so popular that it makes up a significant chunk of Apple’s annual revenue.

According to industry analysts, Apple sold 27 million pairs of the latest AirPods in the last quarter of 2021, bringing total sales to 90 million for the same period. But while they are more popular than ever, it doesn’t mean they are cheap. You must still take steps to protect them, and that is where an AirPods Pro case comes in.

Protection for the original case

Third-party manufacturers can’t actually make their own versions of the case, but they can make a sleeve or cover that goes over the original charging case. This helps to protect the pristinely white case from scuffs, scratches and sometimes the occasional drop.

Other than preserving the original aesthetic, these third-party cases don’t do much else, unfortunately. It still lets the case recharge through Qi-compatible pads, and there is a large cutout at the back to not interfere with the original opening mechanism.

Kate Spade designer cases

For those who want to add some style and sophistication to the original case, Kate Spade offers several attractive designs, from polka-dot prints to eye-catching glittery options. Each case comes with a golden keychain clip to attach it to your bag.

If you aren’t familiar with Kate Spade, the luxury fashion design house was started in 1993 by Kate and Andy Spade with a line of popular handbags. The company branched out into other areas, such as apparel, jewelry and products for the home, and was sold to Tapestry in 2017 for $2.4 billion.

Best Kate Spade AirPods Pro cases

Top Kate Spade AirPods Pro case

Kate Spade New York Airpods Pro Case in Hollyhock Cream

What you need to know: This AirPods case is adorned with classic cottage Hollyhock flowers.

What you’ll love: The soft color palette of lilac and cream is easy on the eyes while keeping your AirPods Pro case safe. There is Kate Spade branding on the front, and it comes with a gold clip.

What you should consider: The cutout on the back of the lid is somewhat jarring, as it looks out of place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kate Spade AirPods Pro case for the money

Kate Spade Ombre Glitter Purple AirPod Pro 2 Case

What you need to know: The case is completely covered in silver speckles with a purple-shaded background.

What you’ll love: The gold Kate Spade branding on the front complements the case, and there is a gold clip on the right side to secure it to your handbag.

What you should consider: A thin line around the case doesn’t have any glitter and looks awkward.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kate Spade Sunshine Dot AirPods Pro Case

What you need to know: Striking a classic balance between a black background and white polka dots, this case is stylish with any outfit.

What you’ll love: The gold Kate Spade branding on the front is eye-catching, while the gold clip helps secure it onto objects like a purse, backpack or even a belt loop.

What you should consider: The black background is glossy, but it would look better if it were matte.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Best glitter Kate Spade AirPods Pro cases

Top glitter Kate Spade AirPods Pro case

Kate Spade AirPods Pro Case in Ombre Glitter Sunset

What you need to know: The case is completely covered in gold glitter with a sunset pink background.

What you’ll love: As with all Kate Spade AirPods cases, it has the branding on the front and a gold clip on the side.

What you should consider: A thin line around the case doesn’t have any glitter, and it looks awkward.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glitter Kate Spade AirPods Pro case for the money

Kate Spade Liquid Glitter Airpods Pro Case in Rose Gold

What you need to know: This case has a unique design, where the glitter is suspended in water and moves around when shaken.

What you’ll love: The clear plastic is tinted with rose gold coloring, and the floating glitter is gold. It has a gold clip on the side and branding on the front.

What you should consider: The floating glitter can get stuck on one side or a corner of the case.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Kate Spade AirPods Pro Case in White Glitter

What you need to know: This minimalist case has gold speckles on a white opaque surface.

What you’ll love: It comes in two separate pieces that easily slip over the original case. It has gold branding and the signature golden clip on the side. It is compatible with wireless charging.

What you should consider: As with most AirPods cases, a cutout at the back looks out of place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.