Which RV roof sealant is best?

RVs make camping feel luxurious, but they’re known for needing routine maintenance. One thing you can’t forget to maintain is your roof, as leaks can become worse over time, and the water that makes it into your home may ruin wooden cabinets or cause mold. RV roof sealant can ensure your rig is watertight, keeping unwanted moisture out. For example, Dicor White EPDM Rubber Roof Coating is easy to use while providing a tight seal.

What to know before you buy RV roof sealant

How often should you seal your RV roof?

It would help if you aimed to reseal your RV roof yearly. To ensure your roof is watertight, you should replace it after roughly 10 to 20 years. Maintaining your roof every year and replacing it every decade may sound expensive, but repairs resulting from an improperly maintained roof are far more costly.

RV sealant degrades over time due to rain, sunlight and alternating temperatures. When you notice water coming through your sunroofs, it is time to reseal your roof.

How do you clean your RV roof before sealing it?

Cleaning your RV roof before applying sealant is essential. Knowing how to clean your roof properly depends on the type of roof you have. Most RV roofs are coated with rubber materials. If your RV roof is rubber-coated, you’ll need to know if it is thermal polyolefin or ethylene propylene diene monomer.

EPDM roofs need more maintenance, but they’re less expensive and more commonly used in RV manufacturing. Once you know what kind of rubber is used on your roof, you can choose the proper roof cleaner.

Some RV roofs are made from fiberglass or aluminum, in which case you can use gentle dish soap and water. Some RV roof cleaners are safe for aluminum and fiberglass roofs, but you’ll want to read any disclaimers on the bottle to ensure it won’t harm your roof’s finish.

Can you use silicone to seal an RV roof?

If you have silicone on hand and need to seal your RV quickly, you can technically use it to caulk your roof. Still, using silicone isn’t ideal as it doesn’t last long. Silicone peels easily from glass and aluminum and is difficult to remove entirely. Ideally, you should stick to using RV roof sealant, as it will last longer and save you money over time.

What to look for in a quality RV roof sealant

Longevity

Sealing your roof can be expensive. It’s best to buy an RV roof sealant known to last. Buying cheaper RV roof sealant may save you money upfront, but you’ll have to replace it more often. Additionally, using a cheap sealant that doesn’t last could lead to other costly repairs inside your RV.

Solar reflective

The sun’s rays are one of the main factors that degrade sealant, leading to more maintenance over time. A solar reflective sealant reduces your RV’s internal temperature and extends your sealant’s life. Even if your bond is solar reflective, you’ll want to avoid applying it in direct sunlight when it is hot outside. The sealant needs time to dry, and direct sunlight can prevent it from drying properly.

Easy to apply

Some sealants spread easier than others. When sealing an RV roof, you’ll often need to use a paint roller or caulk gun. Choosing a sealant that applies easily with rollers and doesn’t require significant force when using a caulk gun will reduce time and effort.

Flexible seal

Much like your tires, your RV’s roof will expand and contract as the temperature changes. Caulk’s with overly-rigid seals may tear when your RV roof expands, allowing water into your rig. Many RV sealants provide a flexible seal that will flex with your RV’s roof, preventing damage.

How much you can expect to spend on RV roof sealant

RV sealant tape costs around $30, but you may need multiple rolls depending on the size of your rig. Liquid RV sealant costs $80 or more if you want enough for your entire roof.

RV roof sealant FAQ

Is it safe to walk on your RV’s roof?

A. Yes, so long as your roof isn’t damaged or wet, it is perfectly safe to walk on it.

Can you power wash your RV roof?

A. You’ll need to clean your RV roof before applying sealant, and power washing may sound like a quick way to get it done. Still, you shouldn’t power wash your RV roof, as it will likely damage your seal and may even damage your roof.

What’s the best RV roof sealant to buy?

Top RV roof sealant

Dicor RPCRC1 White EPDM Rubber Roof Coating

What you need to know: This option is effective and easy to use.

What you’ll love: This sealant includes easy-to-understand instructions, and the manufacturer has numerous YouTube videos that teach you how to use it properly. Most buyers had no trouble applying this option and felt the seal was watertight. This sealant dries quickly.

What you should consider: In many cases, you may need to buy two gallons to seal your roof completely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RV roof sealant for the money

Beech Lane RV Roof and Leak Permanent Repair Tape

What you need to know: This sealant tape is easy to apply and affordable.

What you’ll love: This tape is pliable and stretches as needed. You can fold the backing on this tape without tearing, allowing you to start the tape without accidentally wasting any. This tape is UV-resistant and weather-proof.

What you should consider: This tape won’t stick to silicone and can become unusable if you leave it in the sun before applying it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Liquid Rubber RV Roof Coating

What you need to know: This solar-reflective sealant is practical and comes in multiple sizes.

What you’ll love: You can buy a 1-gallon or 5-gallon bucket. This sealant is easy to apply. The bright-white color looks great on most RV roofs. After using this option, most users noticed a difference in their RV’s internal temperature.

What you should consider: This sealant takes longer to dry than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

