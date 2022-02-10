Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

Flowers for Valentine’s Day were once used as a way for forbidden lovers to send messages to each other. Each flower has a message and a meaning.

Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?

Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.

If the two of you prefer to spend the night in, the Date Night Massage Box is a great option. This gift that keeps on giving can help deepen your connection with your partner.

What to know before you buy a Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

How long you’ve been together

It can be challenging to find the perfect present for Valentine’s Day if you’ve only been with your significant other for a brief time. Maybe you have just started dating and aren’t quite sure what your sweetheart would prefer. Consider something simple and light-hearted if you’ve only been dating for a month or two.

Couples in more long-term relationships might give each other gifts that don’t seem particularly romantic from the outside. But each situation is different, and you’ll need to figure out what is appropriate for you.

Planning ahead

A good thing about Valentine’s Day is that it is the same day every year on the calendar. This makes it easier to remember to plan, which means you’ll have more choices and can put more thought into a present.

But last-minute gifts don’t have to be snatched from the checkout line in the grocery store or a convenience store. Many companies offer rush delivery, even for personalized gifts.

What to look for in a quality Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

Personalized

The best Valentine’s Day presents are personalized. This does not refer to initials or monograms, although those can be nice, too. A personalized gift is one that takes the receiver into consideration — it plays to their likes and dislikes.

Skip the generic presents and look for something tailored to your sweetie. This might mean going deeper than candy and flowers.

Thoughtful

The best Valentine’s Day presents are thoughtful. They make your loved one’s day easier or somehow better. Think of things like time-saving devices, their favorite tea or coffee, or any other trinket that brings them a bit of joy.

Partnered

Sometimes the best Valentine’s Day presents are ones you can use together. Look for gift baskets or other presents that provide the chance to do an activity with your loved one.

How much you can expect to spend on a Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

There is a wide price range, limited only by your budget. Expect to spend at least $5 on a card or some chocolates, but don’t be surprised if your budget soars to $100 or more.

Valentine’s Day present for your significant other FAQ

What is the history of Valentine’s Day?

A. There are lots of versions of this, but here’s a favorite. Valentine was a priest who performed marriages when the Roman Emperor Claudius II outlawed them. Claudius felt that unmarried men were stronger in battle and ruled that no marriages would be performed.

When Valentine was caught and jailed, he fell in love with the jailer’s daughter. He signed his letters to her, “From your Valentine.” Today, lovers across the globe still use this term of endearment in their Valentine’s Day greetings.

Do you have to get a Valentine’s Day present for your significant other?

A. Of course not. The main goal of Feb. 14 is to take the time to show them how much they mean to you. This does not require buying anything.

Look for small ways to brighten your partner’s day and show them how much you care. This might be as simple as getting them their morning coffee or giving them a foot massage at the end of a long day.

What’s the best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other to buy?

Top Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

Date Night Massage Box

What you need to know: Give this gift for an intimate night with your significant other.

What you’ll love: Use your imagination and all of the goodies included in this box: bubble bath, massage oil, bath salts, massage tool, two sleep masks and a soy candle.

What you should consider: This might be a bit much for brand-new couples.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Valentine’s Day present for your significant other for the money

Norpro Nonstick Heart Pancake/Egg Rings

What you need to know: Make your beloved breakfast in bed with this gift you can use all year long.

What you’ll love: This set of two rings fits one egg or pancake each. The rings have a nonstick coating for easy release every time. A vertical handle topped with a wooden knob means you can create clean edges by lifting them straight up from the pan.

What you should consider: There is a bit of a learning curve, and sometimes they leak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Blissful Melody Design Custom Star Sky Map Print

What you need to know: Place yourselves among the stars with this customized piece of wall art.

What you’ll love: This fully customizable heart-shaped sky map captures the actual positions of the stars on the day of your choice (when you met, married, etc.). Printed in the U.S., this unframed purple watercolor is a striking piece of personalized art.

What you should consider: You’ll have to find the frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

