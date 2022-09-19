Which Halloween pajamas are best?

While everyone loves dressing up in their favorite costumes for Halloween, that’s only for one night. Taking the love of All Hallow’s Eve to the next level, there is a growing appreciation for relaxing at home all month long in Halloween themed pajamas.

Enjoy cuddling up with a blanket, scary movie and hot cider with the best Halloween pajama picks, like the Nite Nite by Munki Munki Halloween Shirt & Pants Set.

What to know before you buy Halloween pajamas

Sets or separates

Halloween pajamas can come in sets or separates, which gives more options to choose from. If deciding on whether you should pick a set or separates like lounge pants or a nightshirt, take note of the following differences. More sets will include sizes for adults and kids and may cost the same as separates. Separates may have more features and details with them, like pockets, buttons and drawstring waist.

Footed pajamas

Also called the onesie, footed pajamas can be very cozy and perfect for curling up on the sofa. Onesies are meant for cooler temperatures, although some have been made with thinner fleece in order to be more breathable.

Fit and style

Pajamas usually come in a few styles and fits, those mainly being snug or loose. Kids pajamas should be more fitted and snug with easy to pull on top and bottoms. Adult pajamas can be a mix of both and it depends on preference. For example, separates can be roomier than a set that has pants fitting to the leg with cuffs at the bottom near the ankle.

What to look for in quality Halloween pajamas

Fabric

Pajamas are mostly made out of these three fabrics: cotton, polyester and spandex. Keep an eye out for these fabrics, as well as blends, as they are the most common and tend to be the most comfortable for pajamas.

Graphic prints

It’s not Halloween without finding a pair of ghoulish pajamas, so definitely have your favorite Halloween characters in mind when you start shopping. From ghosts to pumpkins, just about every spooky creature you can think of will most likely be printed on a pair of pajamas, and some Halloween pajamas may glow in the dark, too.

Wearability

Pajamas should be so comfortable you’ll want to wear them all day. Some sets and separates can be loose or form-fitting depending on style. Regardless of preference, pajamas’ wearability comes down to the fabric type and fit.

How much you can expect to spend on Halloween pajamas

Halloween pajamas are relatively inexpensive with costs ranging from $10-$20 for kids, and $20-$40 for adults.

Halloween pajamas FAQ

How do I keep the print from fading?

A. To prevent fading, turn the clothing inside out and wash with similar colors in cold water. Be sure to follow the directions on the pajama tags.

If I’m petite, what pajamas should I avoid?

A. Avoid buying adult onesies as the sizing might not match your proportions or body type. Look for separates so you can be more precise with the measurements on the size chart.

What are the Top Halloween pajamas to buy?

Top Halloween Pajamas for men

Ekouaer One Piece Footed Pajamas with Hoodie

What you need to know: A comfortable onesie perfect for greeting trick-or-treaters

What you’ll love: This onesie is fleece lined, with a front zipper closure, hood and two front pockets making it ideal for those cool fall nights.

What you should consider: The built-in foot on the pajamas may not match the buyer’s actual shoe size and users mentioned the material being too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween Pajamas for the money

Bioworld Beetlejuice AOP Sleep Pants

What you need to know: These pajama pants featuring the cult classic movie will get you into the Halloween spirit.

What you’ll love: The Beetlejuice sandworm graphic print on these black-and-white striped pajama pants is a fun nod to the film. The elastic drawstring waistband provides you with adjustable comfort as well as the additional front pockets.

What you should consider: These pants may run larger than expected, and the polyester spandex blend is more ideal for lounging rather than sleeping in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lazy One Pajama Pants for Men

What you need to know: A festive pair of pants perfect for celebrating Día de los Muertos.

What you’ll love: These pajama pants are all-cotton and feature two deep pockets and an adjustable waistband. The graphic design features a vibrant sugar skull pattern.

What you should consider: Some users mention issues with sizing and the color fading after washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween Pajamas for women

Nite Nite by Munki Munki Halloween Shirt & Pants Set

What you need to know: A soft pajama set featuring cute Halloween creatures.

What you’ll love: The jersey knit set comes in three festive patterns, and the button down top includes a notched collar paired with elastic waistband pants.

What you should consider: The sizing may run small with this set.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top Halloween Pajamas for the money

Ekouaer Short Sleeve Button Down Nightgown

What you need to know: An adorably spooky, soft and casual sleepshirt.

What you’ll love: This nightgown is roomy and has sizes up to 3XL to fit every body type. The colorful pattern includes all the Halloween character favorites like black cats, ghosts and bats to name a few, buttons and a v-neckline.

What you should consider: Users mention issues with the buttons not holding and fabric quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ekouaer Long Sleeve Pajama Set with Pockets

What you need to know: A cozy long-sleeve set ideal for keeping you comfortable while lounging.

What you’ll love: The breathable fabric includes two front pockets and elastic waistband on the pants and features pumpkins in a cute graphic print.

What you should consider: This product has inconsistencies with sizing, especially with pants, and users also mentioned the fabric being too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween Pajamas for kids

Disney Kids’ Minnie and Mickey Cotton Pajamas

What you need to know: A cute and not so scary set suitable for both toddlers and kids.

What you’ll love: Long-sleeve pajama set with easy to pull on bottoms with elastic cuffs in the hands and feet in a Minnie and Mickey graphic print.

What you should consider: Users mention the fabric and print being poor quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween Pajamas for the money

Carter’s 2-Piece Glow Skeleton PJs

What you need to know: A fun glow in the dark pajama set your toddler will love to wear.

What you’ll love: This all cotton spooky pajama set is form fitting. The skeleton graphic on the set glows in the dark on the fabric.

What you should consider: The glow in the dark material is stiff and might be uncomfortable for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Toddler Carter’s 2 Piece Ghosts Pajamas

What you need to know: An adorable pajama set with a ghostly festive print.

What you’ll love: The cotton fabric includes a crew neck collar on the top and elastic waistband on the bottoms. The cartoon ghosts on this set will get your kid in the Halloween spirit.

What you should consider: Unlike most pajamas for toddlers, these are not flame retardant.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top unisex Halloween Pajamas

RAISEVERN Sweatpants with Drawstring

What you need to know: A comfortable pair of joggers you’ll want to wear everywhere.

What you’ll love: The deep pockets and soft stretchy spandex fabric give a casual look and feel, complete with a silly dancing skeleton design.

What you should consider: The retailer notes that the sizing differs from normal, and buyers should review the size chart from the retailer and order a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween Pajamas for the money

Disney Mickey Mouse Pajama Set

What you need to know: This set comes in both adult and kids’ sizes if you are looking for a matching set for the whole family.

What you’ll love: Easy pull on bottoms and long sleeve shirt with cuffs at the wrists and pant leg for a snugger fit to give effortless comfort.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the sizing was incorrect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Shelry Children’s Glow in Dark Sleepwear Set

What you need to know: A glow in the dark set is great for sleepovers and telling spooky stories.

What you’ll love: These pajamas are comfortably fitted with cotton, and there are no tags on the set to prevent irritation against sensitive skin.

What you should consider: Reviews mention the fabric does not stretch and the openings are too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

