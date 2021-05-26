Best women’s summer pajamas

Bamboo is a highly sustainable material in the proper conditions and has become a popular fabric material as it’s both breathable and stretchy, making it perfect for lightweight pajamas.

Summer pajamas for women

The pajamas you wear during the summer should be lightweight and breathable. Being comfortable in your pajamas is key to a night of restful sleep, which leads to a productive day to follow. Whether you wear your pajamas nightly, on camping trips or just on the hotter nights, you’ll be glad to have some summer pajamas on hand.

Women’s summer pajamas: Key considerations

No matter if you’re searching for a loose nightgown or a generic short tee pajama set to take the place of your long-sleeved pajamas during the summer, there are some key considerations to think about before you buy.

Sets

Do you want long pants with a tank top or shorts with a tee? To find the best summer pajamas for you, you’ll need to think about what you’re most comfortable wearing.

Material

Your pajamas should feel cozy and comfortable. What material do you love? Cotton is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a breathable option. Silk is thin and will keep you cool, while polyester is soft and won’t wrinkle.

Fit

The best summer pajamas for women will keep you cool but comfortable. Try to find something that’s loose-fitting, so it doesn’t bunch up when you roll around. A looser fit is typically cooler and more breathable.

The best summer pajamas for women

LazyCozy Women’s Capri Pajamas

What you need to know: These capri-length and short-sleeved pajamas are made of a soft and breathable bamboo-viscose fabric and spandex to help keep you cool and comfortable.

What you’ll love: This set comes in a variety of colors, and the sleeve and pant lengths are ideal for those who want ‘coverage’ from their pajamas while still feeling cool on hot nights.

What you should consider: The LazyCozy pajamas are available in a few sizes: small, medium, large and extra-large. They are relatively loose-fitting. However, the range of sizes may not be ideal for body types outside of the basic range offered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

GYS Women’s Button Down Short Pajamas

What you need to know: This set features a pair of shorts, a matching short-sleeved notch collar and a button-up pajama top. It’s a cooler version of a very classic pajama style.

What you’ll love: Made of bamboo and spandex, the GYS pajama set is breathable and provides coverage while still fitting loosely. It’s available in four different colors and sizes.

What you should consider: This set, while lightweight, features a top with both buttons and a collar, meaning it may feel bulky for those who are sensitive about what they wear to bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Charter Club Cotton Tank Chemise Nightgown

What you need to know: This cotton nightgown is made for warmer weather as it’s lightweight and breathable. It comes in a wide range of sizes and in various feminine, floral options that are perfect for summer.

What you’ll love: This sleeveless nightgown is one piece, making it ideal for those who don’t like to wear multiple pieces of clothing to bed.

What you should consider: The length of the nightgown does not vary drastically between sizing. However, several size options are available. This pajama may be too short for some individuals, depending on comfortability and preference.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Women’s Cuddl Duds® Headband, Pajama Tee & Pajama Boxer Shorts Set

What you need to know: This unique pajama set includes a plain t-shirt, patterned shorts and a patterned headband to match, which is perfect for keeping your hair off of your face while you sleep.

What you’ll love: This set is available in four summer-inspired patterns. The three pieces are versatile enough to wear on their own during the day or as loungewear. There is a lot of mix-and-match potential with each piece.

What you should consider: Although lightweight, the blended polyester and spandex material isn’t as breathable as other options, and may not be cool enough on sweltering nights.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

DIDK Women’s Cute Cartoon Print Tee and Shorts Pajama Set

What you need to know: This set features a pair of shorts and a loose-fitting, matching t-shirt; there are several sizes and over thirty fun pattern options available.

What you’ll love: The DIDK sets have a variety of designs with cute characters and phrases. It’s good for anybody who is seeking a quirky and cute pajama option. It’d be perfect for sleepovers or movie nights with friends.

What you should consider: This set not ideal for those concerned about sweating, as polyester can trap sweat. Additionally, there are no plain color options available, which may deter those desiring a more practical and classic look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life 3-pc. Pajama Top, Pajama Pants and Pajama Shorts Set

What you need to know: This 3-piece set is perfect for those unpredictably cool summer nights. It includes the option to pair the top with lightweight shorts or full-length pants, and we love the mix-and-match potential.

What you’ll love: Not only do the Sonoma Goods sets come in a variety of patterns and colors, ranging from neutrals to florals, but they are available in several sizes and lengths as well.

What you should consider: This set is made of a cotton blend and is a generic pajama set. The short option allows for comfortable summer wear. However, you could wear it year-round, meaning it isn’t exclusively designed for hot weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

NACHILA Women’s Pajamas Set Bamboo Sleepwear

What you need to know: This short and t-shirt set is made of 95% viscose (bamboo) and 5% spandex materials. It is loose-fitting, cool-to-the-touch and perfect for hot summer nights.

What you’ll love: The sweat-wicking material, variety of colors and comfortable fit will allow you to stay cool when going to bed.

What you should consider: While a variety of sizes and colors are available, these are fairly plain designs. Aside from a satin embellishment on the neckline, these are loose, summer-friendly pajamas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

