Which fishnet leggings are best?

The delicate intricacies of fishnet patterns makes finding a reliable pair of fishnet leggings easier said than done. Those fine holes can get stuck on loose jewelry or keyrings in one little spot, ruining the entire pair. Then there’s the matter of differentiating between fishnet leggings and fishnet tights, which are similar but ultimately not the same. For fishnet leggings that are made to last and look great, take a look at these Buitifo Sexy Fishnet Opening Leggings.

What to know before you buy fishnet leggings

Leggings vs. stockings

Terms like leggings, tights and pantyhose are often used interchangeably but are entirely different items of clothing. While “fishnet” references the style, fishnet patterns can differ widely, affording diverse choices.

When you do an online search for fishnet or cutout leggings, it’s easy to find a lot of stockings and tights instead. Pantyhose and tights are sheer or opaque and skintight items that are footed and pull up to the waist or higher. Leggings are thicker and sturdier than these, providing more of a bridge between a pant and standard hosiery. They aren’t footed and are often opaque, though some styles feature cutouts or sheer paneling.

Fabric

Synthetic fabrics are common with leggings because they provide the necessary stretch and elasticity required for a good fit. Lycra, spandex and nylon are popular and sometimes leggings are made from polyester/spandex blends for extra softness.

Sizing

Leggings usually aren’t sized with numbers. They come in small, medium, large, extra-large, or sometimes in a two-size format such as small/medium or medium/large. In many cases, leggings are sold as “one size fits most,” which can make finding the right fit a challenge.

What to look for in quality fishnet leggings

Strong stitching

The biggest complaint about leggings is that they can rip, and with fishnet leggings, strong stitching and durability are important because of the delicate fishnet detailing. This is especially important where seam lines meet.

Consistent form

A quality pair of leggings retains their shape and form even after they’ve been washed. You don’t want the ankles getting baggy or the waistband losing elasticity.

Intricate netting

There’s a lot of opportunity for creative expression when it comes to the fishnet design. The weave can be simple or complex, open or tightly knit. Some are even themed to include specific patterns, such as a floral display or snakes, in the weave itself. The fishnet look tends to incorporate alternative and even gothic elements.

How much you can expect to spend on fishnet leggings

Fishnet leggings can cost from $12-$48.

Fishnet leggings FAQ

What does “fishnet” mean?

A. Fishnet references the woven pattern on nets that fishermen use at sea. A “fishnet” design usually features lots of holes, large or small, and sometimes has additional patterning or prints.

Can fishnet leggings go in the wash?

A. Depending on the material, fishnet leggings can go in the wash inside a garment bag, but they shouldn’t be bleached or go in the dryer. Some fishnet leggings are hand-wash only, so check the label.

Are fishnet leggings footed?

A. One of the big differences between pantyhose/tights and leggings is the feet. Pantyhose and tights cover the foot, whereas leggings go up to the ankle or calf like a pair of pants. This means fishnet leggings aren’t footed but have openings at the feet, which is important to keep in mind when picking out shoes to wear with them.

What are the best fishnet leggings to buy?

Top fishnet leggings

Buitifo Sexy Fishnet Opening Leggings

What you need to know: These black fishnet leggings are designed to fit most and are made from 90% chinlon and 10% spandex.

What you’ll love: They’re durable with reinforced ankles and flatter most body types. There are two styles: one with the standard fishnet look and one with a stripe down the front/back for extra design depth. They hold up well in the wash.

What you should consider: There’s only one size and color. They can’t be bleached.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fishnet leggings for money

To Be In Style Women’s Fishnet Slashed Leggings

What you need to know: These turquoise fishnet leggings are designed to fit most and are made from 88% nylon and 12% spandex.

What you’ll love: There’s more space in between the fishnet holes, making them more durable since there’s more fabric joining the holes together. As a result, they’re preferable if you want to show less skin. They can go in the wash, but line dry them.

What you should consider: They run a little small and aren’t as durable as some competitors. They only come in one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sofkiny Fishnet Faux Leather Leggings

What you need to know: These black high-waisted polyester/spandex faux leather leggings come in black featuring fishnet panels, lacing and buckles.

What you’ll love: They’re edgy and well-detailed with a punk look to them. The fishnet sections are limited, so you don’t have to worry about them catching on jewelry or accessories. There’s a little bit of stretch and they come in five sizes.

What you should consider: They’re hand-wash and hang dry only. They can’t be bleached.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

