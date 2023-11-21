Keep your floors sparkling this holiday season with a new Roomba

As some of the first robot vacuums on the market, iRobot Roombas have set the bar by which all other robot vacs are judged. But while they often have the strongest suction and most advanced navigation, they usually have the highest prices, too. With so many Cyber Monday Roomba deals bringing big savings, now is the perfect time to hand off your vacuuming duties for good.

Cyber Monday is on Nov. 27, but we’re already seeing plenty of sales on Roombas. The BestReviews Testing Lab has tested dozens of Roombas, and we’re excited to see deals on some of our favorite models, including the powerful s9+ and the versatile Roomba i7+, which are both self-emptying and self-charging.

Last updated on Nov. 22, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PT.

Top 5 Roomba deals

40% OFF

The s9+ stood out as the most powerful of all the Roombas we tested, boasting 40 times the power of the Roomba 600 series robots. It effectively removed pet hair from both hard flooring and carpeting and moved between the different flooring surfaces without any issue. It also accurately mapped our testing area and remembered objects, so we could send it out to clean specific spots like under a dining table.

25% OFF

With effective suction on hard flooring and carpeting of all heights, this model can handle most messes with ease. It didn’t have issues getting stuck and moved around obstacles more effectively than the 600 series robots during our testing. It also cleaned for over an hour and a half on a single charge.

42% OFF

The 694 is a solid entry-level Roomba that handles general cleaning on carpeting and hard flooring well. We loved its simple, user-friendly interface that makes it ideal for those new to robot vacuums. The internal dustbin was also easy to remove with a button release, and all of its contents easily emptied into the trash with a simple shake.

58% OFF

Like other “plus” models, the i7+ comes with a self-emptying Clean Base, so it automatically empties its dustbin into a bag that holds up to 60 days’ worth of dirt. It is designed with unique multi-surface rubber brushes that don’t get tangled in hair, making it ideal for pet owners. The smart navigation is also convenient as it learns the layout of your home, learning how to expertly clean and navigate the most efficient route.

40% OFF

Along with a Roomba vacuum, grab this robot mop that can clean all the floors in your house without lifting a finger. With Imprint Link Technology, this mop and most Roomba vacuums team up to vacuum and mop in perfect order. You can let it use smart mapping to learn the floor plan and determine the most efficient route, or tell it to clean messes in real-time when the dog tracks in mud or you spill your morning coffee.

Other Roomba deals worth checking out

34% OFF

If you’re looking for a robot mop to pair with your Roomba, this iRobot model is the perfect companion. We love how its size and square shape allow it to effectively clean in corners and tight areas. The iRobot app also lets you send your Roomba out after the Braava Jet m6 to ensure your floors are as clean as possible.

31% OFF

Offering top-tier suction among the models we tested, the j7+ impressed us with its ability to remove pet hair from carpeting without any tangles. Its advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance also allowed it to clean efficiently, needing just 53 minutes to clean 320 square feet. It’s compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for convenient voice commands, too.

42% OFF

Double your cleaning power with this hybrid model that can mop and vacuum just by switching out its dustbin. It uses a special microfiber mop pad that can remove dirt, dust and footprints with ease. It also comes with a Clean Base, so it can automatically empty its dustbin when it’s full.

31% OFF

Pet owners know the woes of trying to clean up built-up hair only to have it jam the vacuum and get caught around the brush. Instead of using a single bristle brush, this robot vacuum is designed with flexing rubber brushes that can dig out hair without getting tangled. It also features iRobot’s patented technology that detects the dirtiest areas of the home and spends more time getting them clean

30% OFF

From pet waste to cords, you don’t have to worry about coming home to a bigger mess or a cord tangled up in the bristles, thanks to this robot vacuum’s advanced sensors. You can also schedule it only to clean when you’re gone and stop when you get home, so you’ll never notice the cleaning — only the clean. Plus, customizable keep-out zones ensure this robot vacuum only goes where you want it to go.

25% OFF

While you can schedule this robot vacuum to clean at certain times of the day or use the geolocation services on your phone to communicate when you’re away, you can also have it clean messes as they happen without lifting a finger by using your voice assistant. When it’s full, it automatically empties into the included Clean Base with an enclosed bag that keeps clouds of dust and dirt from flying out as it’s dropping.

35% OFF

By simply switching out the bin, this robot vacuum and mop is capable of cleaning both wet and dry floors, saving you time and money. So, one bin allows you to use it as a vacuum only, while the other converts it to a vacuum and mop. This model also understands more voice commands than most other two-in-one machines, allowing you to use Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri to tell it exactly where to clean.

45% OFF

You don’t have to break the bank to get the help of a robot vacuum, and this Roomba 675 is proof. While it’s budget-friendly, it still has a ton of advanced features, including dirt-detecting sensors to focus on the areas that need the most cleaning and compatibility with a voice assistant so you can vacuum without lifting a finger. Plus, it also learns your home and cleaning patterns in order to offer the most efficient way to vacuum.

$90 OFF COUPON

Whether it’s on carpet or hard floor, this robot vacuum gets the deepest clean, thanks to its cleaning heads that automatically lower and raise based on the flooring type. What’s more, an edge-sweeping brush makes sure to reach tight corners and edges that often go untouched. Its full set of sensors also makes sure to clean under furniture and around obstacles. With cliff detection, you don’t have to worry about it falling down stairs or getting stuck.

38% OFF

If you love the popular j7+ Roomba, this model converts that powerful robot vacuum into a combination vacuum and mop by switching a bin, giving you double the clean. Its powerful four-stage cleaning system focuses on finding hidden dust, dirt, debris and hair while avoiding objects, such as pet waste, backpacks, cords, and more. This robot vacuum and mop combo also automatically empties itself for up to 60 days, so you don’t have to think about it for two months.

Who has the best Cyber Monday Roomba deals?

On Cyber Monday, you can find Roomba deals at most big-name retailers, including Best Buy and Walmart. Amazon typically offers the biggest savings on Roombas because they have the widest range of models among popular retailers.

It’s also a good idea to check the iRobot site, though. You can usually find Cyber Monday deals there, so you can compare prices across retailers and ensure you’re getting the best value.

FAQ

How effective are Roombas on carpet?

Most of the Roombas we tested did a solid job on carpeting, but suction power varies among models. The i- and j-series robots offer 10 times the suction as the 600 series, while the s series provide an impressive 40 times the power. If your home has heavy carpeting, opt for an i, j or s series Roomba. For homes with more hard flooring than carpeting, nearly any model will do.

How long do Roomba’s batteries last?

Battery life varies among models, but our testing found that most Roombas can clean for 75 to 120 minutes on a single charge. Models in the i, j, m and s series all have the Recharge and Resume feature, so they return to their base to charge when their battery is low and resume cleaning where they left off after recharging.

Can Roombas avoid obstacles?

Some Roombas offer obstacle avoidance, so they can steer around items like wires, cables, clothing, shoes and even pet waste without running into them. The j-series robots have advanced obstacle avoidance backed by iRobot’s P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise), which guarantees the vacuums will recognize and avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your robot for free. The s-series robots also offer Careful Drive mode, which uses advanced 3D sensors to detect obstacles and move around them.

