A shrewd shopper can find any gift they need from fashion to furniture and beyond for under $100, if they know how to shop deals.

If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a savings for increased value.

Right now, for instance, you can find many choice gifts for under $100. These items range from holiday necessities such as a Christmas tree or earmuffs, to home essentials like a Lodge skillet or a silverware set. The curated list that follows includes everything from name brand workout gear to a programmable smart thermostat, so you can make everyone on your shopping list happy this year.

Gifts for under $100 you can get right now

Maxfli Putting System

If you want to get a little putting practice in, this 9-foot long putting system lets you do that in the comfort of your own home. The balls are automatically returned with the help of a gravity feed, and the nondirectional surface is manufactured to simulate real turf.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas Dymax Boxing Heavy Bag

Boxing offers high-impact cardio that burns calories. With this 70-pound bag from Adidas, you can treat your upper body, lower body and core to an intense workout.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Battery (2-Pack)

To take advantage of all Ryobi has to offer, you need the right battery. This two-pack of lithium-ion batteries is compatible with over 225 tools. The unit is designed to be impact-resistant and perform well in extreme temperatures, so you can depend on it in nearly any situation.

Sold by Home Depot

RIDGID Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum

This wet/dry shop vac is engineered for professionals. It can handle the toughest cleaning tasks and features a large-diameter hose that helps reduce clogs. Everything from the cord to the accessories can be conveniently stored on the vacuum, so you never have to go searching for the right attachment.

Sold by Home Depot

Honeywell Home Programmable Smart Thermostat

Take advantage of all this smart thermostat has to offer, and save money on your energy bills. It can be easily integrated into a smart home and controlled via your voice (if you have a home assistant). The smart alert tells you when it’s time to change your filter.

Sold by Home Depot

Zwilling 12-Piece Steak Dinner Set

If you’ve got a steak-lover on your gift list, this 12-piece dining set is an excellent option. The set has six matching forks and steak knives. The durable stainless steel is able to slice through any type of meat, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Sold by Sur La Table

Stoic Women’s Insulated Hooded Parka

It can be hard to stay warm in winter once you get wet. With this hooded parka, however, you can accomplish the impossible. It’s water-resistant, insulated and extra-long, so you can sit on cold benches without feeling the chill. The two zippered pockets can help keep your hands warm on exceptionally cold mornings.

Sold by Backcountry

Eddie Bauer Home Flannel/Faux Shearling Throw

Nothing makes you feel safe and cozy like a warm and comfortable throw. This offering from Eddie Bauer is a multipurpose blanket made with yarn-dyed cotton flannel but can reverse to faux shearling popcorn fleece. It’s 60 inches long and 50 inches wide and can be machine-washed and dried.

Sold by Amazon

National Tree Company Artificial Slim Christmas Tree

As hard as it is to believe, currently, you can get this 7.5-foot tall artificial Christmas tree for under $100. It’s manufactured to be lifelike with full branches that provide ample room for ornaments. The tree can be fully assembled and shaped in under an hour, and it’s made with hypoallergenic materials and fire-resistant needles.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you know someone who likes TV, they’ll love an Amazon Fire TV Stick. This slim, unobtrusive device plugs into a TV and turns it into a home entertainment center, offering 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. This handy device allows you to stream over a million movies and TV episodes from all the most popular services. The Alexa remote enables searching and other operations via simple voice commands.

Sold by Amazon

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

A cast iron skillet isn’t just a gift, it’s an heirloom. Lodge is a leading name in the business and the company’s top-quality skillets can be used on a stove, in an oven, on a grill or over a campfire. For your convenience, Lodge skillets are pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil.

Sold by Amazon

MICHAEL Michael Kors Leather Ornament Gloves

A staple in every winter wardrobe is leather gloves. This offering from Michael Kors has polyester lining and an elegant silver- or gold-tone logo, depending on your preference.

Sold by Amazon

