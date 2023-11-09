Start saving now on Samsung phones, TVs and appliances

Samsung is one of the world’s top electronics manufacturers. From the sleekest and most powerful Android smartphones to the smartest and most capacious washing machines, Samsung makes them all. In fact, it makes so many kinds of products, and leads in so many categories, that it’s challenging to stay on top of everything.

Luckily, you’ve got the BestReviews shopping team on your side. We’re tracking discounts and price drops on all sorts of Samsung products leading up to Black Friday 2023. Save on one of our top tested TVs, the Samsung S95C Smart TV, or get a nice discount on the sleek 16-Inch Samsung Book3 Pro, plus much more. We’ll keep you posted on the best Samsung Black Friday deals as we find them.

Best Samsung smartphone deals

Amazon: The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the ultimate flagship phone that amazed us during testing with its screen, battery life and 100X zoom, and this U.S. model with the Snapdragon processor and 512GB of storage is 14% off .

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the ultimate flagship phone that amazed us during testing with its screen, battery life and 100X zoom, and this U.S. model with the Snapdragon processor and 512GB of storage is . Amazon: You can also get the global model S23 Ultra with the Exynos processor and 256GB of storage for 11% off .

You can also get the global model S23 Ultra with the Exynos processor and 256GB of storage for . Best Buy: The Galaxy S23 Plus is a great smartphone in a less flashy design than the Ultra, and it’s 10% off.

Best Samsung TV deals

Amazon : We think the Samsung S95C smart TV with an OLED screen and incredible gaming performance is one of the top TVs we’ve tested ourselves, and the 65-inch size is 27% off .

: We think the Samsung S95C smart TV with an OLED screen and incredible gaming performance is one of the top TVs we’ve tested ourselves, and the 65-inch size is . Amazon: The 77-inch Samsung S90C-Series smart TV has a fantastic 4K and HDR picture on a huge OLED screen that impressed us in testing, and it’s 19% off.

Best Samsung tablet deals

Amazon: The Galaxy Tab S9+ is a worthy laptop-replacement tablet with a great cinematic screen and a truly useful stylus in the included S Pen, and the 512GB model in beige is 11% off right now.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ is a worthy laptop-replacement tablet with a great cinematic screen and a truly useful stylus in the included S Pen, and the 512GB model in beige is right now. Amazon: For a little less storage and a different colorway, the 256GB model of the Tab S9+ in graphite is 5% off.

Best Samsung home appliance deals

Best Samsung smartwatch and Galaxy Buds deals

Amazon : We thought the Galaxy Watch 5 was one of the better watches we’d tried when we tested it recently, and you can get the 44-millimeter size for 31% off today.

: We thought the Galaxy Watch 5 was one of the better watches we’d tried when we tested it recently, and you can get the 44-millimeter size for today. Amazon: You can score the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in the 44-millimeter size with matching strap for 15% off.

Best Samsung laptop and Chromebook deals

Amazon : The 16-Inch Samsung Book3 Pro notebook impressed us with its excellent performance, bright screen and comfortable keyboard when we tested it, and the 1TB model is 23% off .

The 16-Inch Samsung Book3 Pro notebook impressed us with its excellent performance, bright screen and comfortable keyboard when we tested it, and the 1TB model is . Amazon: The 14-Inch Book3 Pro is also on sale, with 512GB of storage in graphite for 22% off .

The 14-Inch Book3 Pro is also on sale, with 512GB of storage in graphite for . Amazon: If you want a fast and cost-effective laptop with a lot of style, the Samsung Chromebook 2 in Fiesta Red with 8GB of memory and 127GB of storage is on sale for 16% off.

Who has the best Samsung Black Friday deals?

Samsung makes so many kinds of products that different stores have different strengths when it comes to which they discount. Overall, superstore Best Buy has the most Samsung deals across all Samsung’s product lines, including hefty discounts on Samsung appliances like refrigerators, ranges and washer/dryers. Amazon is a great place to get the latest Samsung tech, like Galaxy phones and tablets or Samsung Book laptops. Walmart is a good bet to match those, and, unlike some rivals, Samsung isn’t shy about discounting its products on its own online store.

Why trust our recommendations?

We at BestReviews have been evaluating Samsung products for years across all sorts of categories, from stainless steel refrigerators to stackable washers and dryers, to countertop microwaves and electric ranges, not to mention smartphones, tablets and laptops. Our team closely examines announced Black Friday sales of major retailers and keeps track of deals as we come across them for all our Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping coverage. We aim to keep all our Black Friday deals articles updated through the rest of the season, so keep checking in with us.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jmar Gambol writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.