If you love makeup, skin care and other beauty products, Sephora’s Black Friday sale is probably your favorite shopping event of the year. Though Black Friday isn’t until Nov. 24, some deals are already popping up, and we’ve gathered some of the best Sephora Black Friday deals you can shop right now.
At BestReviews, we’ve tested and researched hundreds of products to help us identify the most splurge-worthy deals that are currently live. We’re especially excited to see items on sale from some of our favorite brands, including the Ole Henriksen PHAT Glow Facial Mask and the Tarte SEA Drink of H20 Hydrating Boost Moisturizer.
Foundation and face makeup deals
Whether you’re looking for a new foundation, contour palette or blush, Black Friday is the perfect time to update your makeup. Brands like Jouer Cosmetics, IT Cosmetics and Iconic London are already on sale.
Jouer Cosmetics Essential High-Coverage Creme Foundation
29% OFF
This foundation offers the best of both worlds — it’s lightweight on the skin but still provides full coverage for an airbrushed finish. It also contains skin care ingredients like hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate and cucumber extract to soften and soothe. Best of all, it’s available in more than 40 shades, making it easy to find a match.
Iconic London Precision Duo Contour Pot
50% OFF
Sculpt your face flawlessly with this two-step contour pot containing a gel cream and a pressed powder. The cream blends effortlessly into the skin for a natural look, while the powder sets your contour for all-day wear. The formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, too.
Violet Voss Bubbly Bellini Face Palette
50% OFF
This versatile blush palette contains three matte blushes and a shimmery highlighter to give your skin a healthy glow. The shades include a soft pink, dusty rose, muted peach and a pale gold that can flatter many skin tones. The smooth, blendable formula also layers well, so you can mix the shades to create the perfect flush.
Too Faced Born This Way Natural Finish Longwear Liquid Foundation
5% OFF
This oil-free liquid foundation impressed us with a lightweight feel that never looked cakey or heavy on the skin during our testing. We also loved how much coverage it provided with just a light layer. It’s available in 35 shades, too, so it can work for a wide range of skin tones.
Other foundation and face makeup deals worth checking out
- The IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Oil-Free Matte Full-Coverage Cream with SPF 40 can color-correct your skin and absorb excess oil for a fresh, even complexion all day. 20% OFF
- The Jouer Cosmetics Blush & Bloom Cheek + Lip Duo is a multipurpose cream that can give your cheeks and lips a pretty flush. 30% OFF
- Brighten your under-eye area with the Sephora Collection Bright Future Gel Serum Under-Eye Concealer. 50% OFF
Lip and eye product deals
Finding the right lip shade and products to enhance your eyes can pull your entire makeup look together. From lip balms to false lashes, Sephora is offering deals on many popular brands.
Caliray Endless Sunset Face and Eye Talc-Free Palette
29% OFF
This multipurpose palette features seven highly pigmented shades that can help emphasize your eyes. It contains a mix of matte, satin and shimmery finishes, and the colors blend easily into the skin. The packaging is also made of sustainable bamboo and includes refillable pans to reduce waste.
Lilly Lashes Everyday Faux Mink Lashes
40% OFF
Make your lashes look as full and flirty as possible with these handmade, vegan falsies. They are designed with eyeglass wearers in mind, so hairs of varying lengths are layered for a more comfortable fit. The lash band is also made of cotton to reduce the risk of irritation.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
5% OFF
This lip treatment is one of the BestReviews Testing Lab’s favorites because it keeps lips soft and hydrated. A little also goes a long way, so we found a container lasted nearly a year even with regular use. We also love the glossy sheen it gave the lips, eliminating the need for a separate gloss.
Other lip and eye product deals worth checking out
- Add high-impact glitter and shine to your eye look with the ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Eye Popper Sparkle Vision Liquid Eyeshadow. 50% OFF
- The INC.redible Just Kinda Bliss Magic Hemp Lip Scrub Balm can help banish dry, chapped lips this winter. 50% OFF
- Create astrology-inspired eye looks with the Melt Cosmetics Mini Bad Side Zodiac Eyeshadow Palette. 32% OFF
- Get rich, bold color that lasts all day with the Sephora Collection Lip Last Matte Lipstick. 66% OFF
Moisturizer, serum and skin care deals
Whether you need to treat dry skin, acne or a dull complexion, Sephora carries skin care products that can address any skin issue. Right now, you can score deals on moisturizers, serums, exfoliators and more.
Tarte SEA Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer
51% OFF
With a unique gel texture, this moisturizer can help hydrate all skin types. It contains hyaluronic acid to keep the skin moisturized and antioxidant-rich algae to help plump it. Best of all, it absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue.
Kiehl’s Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum
25% OFF
Treat fine lines, uneven texture and more with this powerful daily retinol serum. It has a lightweight cream texture and contains ceramides to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier, so it minimizes the irritation that usually occurs with other retinol products. It’s paraben-, formaldehyde-, mineral oil- and fragrance-free, too.
Ole Henriksen PHAT Glow Facial Mask
50% OFF
Brighten your skin with this gentle but effective exfoliating face mask. It contains polyhydroxy acids, which are gentler than alpha hydroxy acids but still help treat uneven skin tone and texture. It’s highly effective for reducing the look of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and enlarged pores.
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots
When we tested these patches, we were seriously impressed by how quickly they could clear breakouts, often taking just one dot to completely heal a blemish. They are also transparent enough that they aren’t very noticeable on the skin, so it’s possible to wear them during the day. We also love the convenient resealable packing.
Other skin care deals worth checking out
- Give yourself a relaxing facial massage with the Sephora Collection Jade Facial Roller. 41% OFF
- The IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under-Eye Brightening Eye Cream can help reduce the look of dark circles and smooth the appearance of fine lines. 20% OFF
- Treat blemishes and blackheads with the Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask. 20% OFF
- The Nudestix Nudeskin Lemon-Aid Detox and Glow Micro-Peel can help brighten, smooth and even out the skin. 29% OFF
When do Sephora Black Friday deals start?
Sephora’s Black Friday deals won’t be available until the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. They typically go live at 12 a.m. EST. Most deals are available both in stores and online, but some may be store or online exclusives.
Tips for getting the best prices at Sephora
While the Black Friday deals at Sephora provide big savings, you can save more if you shop the right way.
- Sign up for the Beauty Insider Reward Program: Sephora has a free rewards program that provides perks like a free birthday gift, access to special sales and points for the items you purchase. With these points, you can score free items and even convert them to money off your purchase. For 500 points, you can get $10 off a qualifying purchase. The Beauty Insider program also has advanced tiers based on how much money you spend. If you buy $350 of products in a year, you can earn VIB status. If you spend $1,000 in a year, you can earn Rouge status. You’ll get more perks with these advanced tiers.
- Use the Sephora app: On Black Friday — and other days throughout the year — you can get early access to sales and find some deals exclusive to the Sephora app.
- Buy with a Sephora credit card: Sephora has an exclusive store credit card. If you use the card to make in-store or online purchases, you earn 4% back for every dollar you spend.
Why trust our recommendations?
At BestReviews, we test and research hundreds of products to help us identify the very best deals. We’ve already found some exciting Sephora Black Friday discounts, but we’ll continue to update our list with the latest deals to ensure you are getting the best prices for all your favorite beauty products.
