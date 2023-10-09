These products tested by our team are worth keeping an eye on

Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is here, and we’re helping consumers find the best deals available. At the top of our list are popular products that we put to the test. From smart speakers to robot vacuums, we’ve done the work so you know exactly what to expect when you pick items the BestReviews team has analyzed.

Some favorites from the BestReviews Testing Lab are already on sale, while others are worth keeping an eye on in case their prices are slashed when the sale officially begins. These include trending items by top brands that aren’t often on sale but are likely to sell out quickly when the prices drop during the epic sales event.

Shop this article: Bose Headphones 700 Wireless Headphones, Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum and Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser.

Deals are live now for October Prime Day

Tech and electronics

Bose Headphones 700 Wireless Headphones 21% OFF

If you’re looking for comfortable wireless headphones that emit clear, balanced sound, look no further than the Bose 700. Not only did they meet these expectations when we tested them, but they also delivered long battery life for hours of listening pleasure. These headphones also offer 11 reliable noise-cancelling settings and responsive Siri and Alexa voice control.

Echo Studio Smart Speaker 23% OFF

Weather, news, music — whatever you listen to on a smart speaker, the Echo Studio is designed to deliver. In our testing, we took note of its sleek style and incredible sound that adapts to its surroundings. We found that it’s very easy to set up and exceptionally responsive when searching for content via Alexa voice control.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle 27% OFF

We loved how easy it was to take notes with the Kindle Scribe by using its included Kindle Pen. One of the larger e-readers by the brand, the device has a 10.2-inch display that’s ideal for anyone who prefers a bright, spacious screen. The bundle also comes with a cover and power adapter.

Apple Watch Series 9

We were impressed with the high-end appearance and build of the Apple Watch Series 9. After less than three minutes setting it up with an iPhone, we were able to easily navigate the numerous features, including photo zooming, advanced maps and health- and fitness-tracking capabilities. Though we analyzed the 41-millimeter watch, a 45-millimeter option is also available.

October Prime Day: Here are the best early deals

Home and kitchen

Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum 17% OFF

In our tests, the Shark Pet Plus did an excellent job suctioning away pet hair. Boost mode provided the extra suction power required to vacuum large amounts of dirt and high-pile carpet. We also gave it high marks for being easy to assemble, operate and maneuver.

Corsori Toaster Oven–Air Fryer Combo 19% OFF

Wi-Fi connectivity, user-friendly controls and 12-in-1 functions impressed us when we put this toaster oven–air fryer combo to the test. Its versatility and large capacity make it a practical small appliance for heating leftovers, making snacks and cooking entire meals. It can even cook two types of foods at once to decrease the time and effort it takes to prepare a special meal.

Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer 17% OFF

An air fryer doesn’t have to be huge, expensive or complicated to make delicious crispy foods. The Tasti-Crisp proved this in our testing with its 2.6-quart capacity, low price and straightforward dial controls. We found it easy to use for preparing a variety of snacks and foods. Additionally, it’s simple to clean.

De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine 16% OFF

If you love espresso but don’t want to spend a lot of money on a home machine, this Stilosa is a good choice. We liked how easy it is to use to brew coffee and steam milk and that it boasts a space-saving design that’s perfect for small counters and tight spaces. It’s also one of the most affordable models on the market.

Beauty and wellness

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser 30% OFF

We scrutinized the Aquarius water flosser’s features to see if they lived up to their promises. It met the expectations of 90 seconds of continuous use when the reservoir was filled with water. Testers were excited to see that it offers 10 intensity levels, which are simple to change during use. It includes seven tips that are also easy to change.

Oral-B iO Series 5 Electric Toothbrush 11% OFF

Not only is this electric toothbrush recommended by many dentists, but we also loved it when we tried all of its features and functions. We found that the five cleaning modes — Daily Clean, Sensitive, Whitening, Intense Clean and Super Sensitive — are effective and suitable for different cleaning needs. The pressure sensor and companion app work together to precisely clean teeth and gums without being too harsh or too gentle.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

We only have positive things to say about the Dyson Supersonic, which dries hair quickly without the risk of overheating and damaging it. We loved the lightweight build and high-end design. It’s a worthwhile investment for anyone who wants to achieve salon-quality blowouts at home without overdrying delicate tresses.

Yeti 26-Ounce Rambler

There’s a lot to love about the Yeti Rambler. We noted that its bottle is leak-resistant and easy to carry, and it features vacuum insulation that keeps beverages cold for days. This makes it ideal for consumers who need to keep beverages cold while hiking, camping and more. It’s available in a choice of 24 colors and can be purchased with the Chug Cap that’s designed to make drinking easy.

