Best baby headphones

Does your child constantly cry in noisy environments? This may be an indication that the sounds around them are too loud for their sensitive ears.

Which baby headphones are best?

According to the CDC, about 12.5% of children between the ages of 6 to 19 suffer from noise-induced hearing loss. Babies are particularly vulnerable because their hearing is more sensitive to loud sounds. And once you lose it, there is no way to restore that hearing. Thankfully, you can reduce and even completely eliminate the chance of that happening to your baby by using baby headphones.

Unlike headphones for adults, baby headphones are not for listening to music. Instead, they block out loud sounds and noise. They are also great for naptime, so you don’t have to tiptoe around the house when your baby is sleeping. While there are many options to choose from, the Baby Banz Infant Hearing Protection Earmuffs are highly recommended for several reasons. They tout an effective noise reduction rating and are very comfortable, so your baby won’t try to take them off their head constantly. They come in a wide range of fun colors and styles too.

What to know before you buy baby headphones

When to use baby headphones

Babies are more sensitive to loud sounds than adults because they have a smaller ear canal. This results in greater sound pressure, which can make loud noises sound even louder. Because of that, it is important to provide them with ear protection any time they are around loud noises. You should do this even if those sounds don’t cause you any discomfort.

Some places you should consider putting headphones on your baby include movie theaters, sporting events and concerts, around fireworks, airports or festivals and even when you’re vacuuming. You may also want to use baby headphones when putting your child down for a nap in the middle of the day if you are worried about disturbing them.

Comfort

Comfort is key when it comes to anything your baby wears, and noise-canceling headphones are no exception. There are many aspects to finding a comfortable pair of headphones for your baby. Weight plays an important role, as heavy headphones can strain your baby’s neck. Fit is also vital. If the earcup is too small to completely cover your child’s ear, it will put pressure on the earlobe and won’t provide effective protection. Likewise, a headband that is too small will cause the earcups to be excessively tight. Pay close attention to the padding too. Both the earcups and the headband should have sufficient padding if you plan to use the headphones for long periods.

Features to look for in quality baby headphones

Noise reduction rating

One of the most important features to pay attention to when purchasing baby headphones is the noise reduction rating. The noise reduction rating determines how effectively the headphones or earmuffs block out sound. It’s denoted in decibels, and the higher the number, the better.

Adjustable fit

Babies grow quickly, so if you want baby headphones that will fit your child comfortably for more than a couple of months, choose a pair with an adjustable fit. These will accommodate your child’s growing head without becoming overly tight and causing discomfort.

Foldable

Babies tend to experience loud noises outside of the home. Consequently, you can expect to bring your baby headphones on the go. For the most convenient portability, you may want to choose a pair that folds up for travel.

Color

While style obviously doesn’t impact functionality, the color of your baby’s headphones is still important, especially when pairing them with certain outfits. The most common colors for baby headphones are pink, blue, yellow and green. You can also find them in various other colors and even prints or patterns.

How much can you expect to spend on baby headphones

Baby headphones vary in price depending on the brand and noise reduction rating. Most quality baby headphones cost between $15-$50.

Baby headphones FAQ

Are baby headphones suitable for newborns?

A. Most baby headphones manufacturers note a recommended age limit on the product description. Some models are suitable for newborns, while others are intended for children six months of age or older.

Do baby headphones completely block all sound?

A. The noise reduction level varies, but you shouldn’t expect to find any pair that completely blocks out all sound. Instead, they block out some low to medium sounds and muffle very loud noises enough that they won’t potentially harm a baby’s sensitive hearing.

What are the best baby headphones to buy?

Top baby headphones

Baby Banz Infant Hearing Protection Earmuffs

What you need to know: The Baby Banz provides little ones with reliable hearing protection in a wide range of colors and patterns.

What you’ll love: The adjustable sizing allows for a comfortable and secure fit for babies from birth to two years old. They also have a high noise reduction rating of 28 decibels.

What you should consider: They could be more durable for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top baby headphones for the money

Walker’s Game Ear Children’s Passive Folding EarMuff

What you need to know: These foldable earmuffs are lightweight and come from a well-respected name in the hearing protection industry.

What you’ll love: Most babies don’t seem to mind wearing them, thanks to the plush foam padding on the earcups and headband.

What you should consider: They are only suitable for babies six months of age or older.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alpine Muffy Baby Ear Protection

What you need to know: The Alpine Muffy Baby headphones forego the traditional headband in favor of a soft strap, which reduces the pressure on top of an infant’s head.

What you’ll love: They only weigh 100 grams, which is notably less than many other models. The headphones are also made from BPA-free materials and come with a convenient travel bag.

What you should consider: They tend to fall off more easily than models with a stiff headband.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.