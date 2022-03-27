Which Axe gift sets are best?

Finding the right gifts for your friends and family can be stressful. Axe gift sets can ease the stress of gift-giving by providing a number of useful hygiene and styling products in one set. Axe gift sets come in a number of unique scents and themes that can fit any preference. If you’re looking for a set that covers the bases, with shampoo-conditioner, body wash and body spray — and adds some lovely little extras — the Axe Phoenix Holiday Gift Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an Axe gift set

Which scent theme to choose

Axe sells a number of gift sets, each of which focuses on one scent theme. Each scent is available as a body spray, deodorant, body wash and shampoo. While no scent is considered the best, there are certainly ones that are most popular. However, the scent you choose will largely be up to your preference.

What items are in the gift set

Axe gift sets each come with a specific group of items. Some focus more heavily on hair products and deodorants, while others are more oriented toward bathroom essentials. You’ll need to decide if you want to focus your gift on hair and hygiene or bath and body products.

Type of deodorant, shampoo or body wash

Many Axe gift sets come with antiperspirant deodorant, which may not be what you or your recipient uses. This is especially true if you have an allergy to the aluminum often used in antiperspirants. Additionally, if you like moisturizing body wash or anti-dandruff shampoo, it is important to pay attention to which products are in the set.

What to look for in a quality Axe gift set

Limited-edition or holiday-specific collections

Axe has a number of gift sets themed for the holidays, with a few unique items and a cheerful design on the box. If you are buying an Axe gift set for the holidays, these options will add a little flavor to your present. The company also sells themes for other occasions that aren’t available year-round.

Third-party Axe gift sets

While not nearly as popular, many other companies sell gift sets that prominently feature Axe products. These sets can come with other items not licensed by Axe that may be better suited to you preferences.

Gift sets with additional items

Most Axe gift sets come with three major products. However, there are several options that come with more products alongside additional items such as a travel bag or pouf. These items can provide the extra touch you are looking for.

How much can you expect to spend on an Axe gift set

Almost all Axe gift sets cost between $30-$40.

Axe gift set FAQ

Are there Axe gift sets with hair gel or pomade?

A. While the company sells hair gel and pomade separately, there are no Axe gift sets that feature them.

Can I make a custom Axe gift set?

A. The company only lets you buy premade gift sets, so you cannot pick and choose items for your set. However, if you want to add to a set, you can buy additional Axe products or other toiletries that fit the set’s theme.

What are the best Axe gift sets to buy?

Top Axe gift set

Axe Phoenix Holiday Gift Set

What you need to know: This holiday-themed gift set offers a 2-in-1 shampoo-conditioner, body wash and body spray in the popular earthy, citrusy Phoenix scent.

What you’ll love: It comes with a shower bag to carry all the items when you travel and a pouf to exfoliate your skin and lather the soap. The body spray has a 48-hour scent to keep you smelling fresh longer.

What you should consider: Unlike other gift sets, this one has a deodorant spray instead of a stick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Axe gift set for the money

Axe Four-Piece Black Gift Set

What you need to know: This set features the classic bergamot-forward Black scent in a body wash, body spray, deodorant, and an extra body spray in the wood-and-vanilla Gold scent.

What you’ll love: This is one of the few gift sets that come with items with different scents. The body wash is also a 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner and body wash.

What you should consider: If you want a separate shampoo or conditioner, a 3-in-1 option won’t satisfy you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Axe Dark Temptation Holiday Gift Set

What you need to know: This set’s fragrance features notes of hot chocolate, amber and red peppercorn.

What you’ll love: The set comes in a holiday-themed box with a picture of festive lights on the outside and body wash, body spray and a deodorant stick inside. The deodorant is also an anti-perspirant, which will keep you dry for up to 48 hours.

What you should consider: The gift set’s three items don’t include shampoo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

