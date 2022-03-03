Which kitchen pantries are best?

If you have enough kitchen storage in your home, you are of an incredibly rare and lucky breed. For the rest of us who struggle to find the room to properly organize our kitchens the way we wish they could be, purchasing an extra kitchen pantry could be just the solution for all our anguish.

The best kitchen pantry to add some storage to your kitchen is the Home Styles Americana Distressed Oak Pantry. This gorgeous, rustic country home-style kitchen pantry fits well with any kitchen and adds plenty of extra space.

What to know before you buy a kitchen pantry

Buying vs. building

There’s a debate to be had on the merits of purchasing a pantry and having one built into your home. Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear choice. Building one into your kitchen can be very expensive, and it will take time while a crew takes up your kitchen space, but you can also have it custom-made down to each detail. On the other hand, buying a pantry forces you into a set option, but you can spend less money and find a size that’s just right to fit into whatever cranny you plan on putting it.

Assembly

Just because you bought a kitchen pantry doesn’t mean there isn’t still some construction. Just about every kitchen pantry potion you can find requires assembly once the box arrives at your home.

It can also pay dividends to spend the money on a higher-priced kitchen pantry during the assembly stage as cheaper kitchen pantries frequently come with missing tools, hard-to-understand instructions, or parts that don’t quite fit. The high-quality kitchen pantries very rarely have any of these assembly difficulties.

What to look for in a quality kitchen pantry

Material

Most kitchen pantries are made from medium-density fiberboard (MDF), engineered wood, or particle board. They’re cheaper to produce, and the cost savings get passed on to the consumer, but they sacrifice a lot of sturdiness and stability. They can also have lower weight limits, putting the objects you’re storing at risk of breaking through the shelves. For more information on materials of construction, visit the kitchen pantry buying guide at BestReviews.

Size

You can find a kitchen pantry in all shapes and sizes, making it quite easy to pick one that perfectly fits your kitchen space. Those general dimension ranges tend to be between 4 and 7 feet tall, 20 to 48 inches wide, and 8 to 20 inches deep.

Keep in mind you need to leave space for the doors and drawers to open.

Finish

Most kitchen pantries are available in more than one finish, which makes it easy to match your current aesthetic stylings. On the off chance, if you can’t find a perfect match, it’s recommended to pick a white kitchen pantry. You can also try to match the handles and knobs if the finish doesn’t quite line up.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitchen pantry

Kitchen pantries can cost a little more than you might think, frequently costing minimums of $100-$150. These options are rarely worth the cost, so try to select a solid, mid-range option in the league of $200-$350. You can spend upwards of $400 on the top-shelf kitchen pantry options.

Kitchen pantry FAQ

Do I need to secure my new kitchen pantry to a wall or the floor?

Not necessarily, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. It’s also very easy and quite affordable to manage with furniture straps and anchors. Most come in sets as well if you have any other pieces of furniture you’d like to secure while you’re at it.

Should I use linings for the shelves of my kitchen pantry?

You don’t have to, but it makes it incredibly easy to clean if anything spills inside your pantry. It’s even easier to place than the anchoring mentioned above; all you need is some self-stick contact paper.

Can I replace the cardboard paneling in the back of the kitchen pantry?

Absolutely. However, it can be a little tricky without the proper gear. The best way to do it is to remove the cardboard panel and trace the right shape around a sheet of plywood. Next, cut that piece out, then nail it in. If you lack the necessary tools, you can always visit a hardware store with the measurements of the cardboard backing and have them cut the wood for you. Of course, you’ll still need a hammer and nails.

What are the best kitchen pantries to buy?

Top kitchen pantry

Home Styles Americana Distressed Oak Pantry

What you need to know: This kitchen pantry fits in perfectly with any kitchen’s aesthetic with its lovely rustic appeal.

What you’ll love: A center drawer is perfect for stashing away your spices and adjustable shelving makes organizing a breeze.

What you should consider: The sturdiness of this kitchen pantry could stand to be higher, especially considering its cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitchen pantry for the money

Sauder HomePlus Storage Cabinet

What you need to know: This kitchen pantry doesn’t take up much space while still providing plenty of storage options.

What you’ll love: A construction of recycled trimmings make this kitchen pantry very ecologically friendly.

What you should consider: The cardboard backing adds a considerable sense of flimsiness to the overall construction.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot

Worth checking out

Bush Furniture Small Storage Cabinet

What you need to know: This kitchen pantry is excellent for those who need a touch of extra space, but not too much.

What you’ll love: The weight capacity of the shelves is a full 50 pounds, perfect for storing liquor bottles.

What you should consider: Those with small kitchens should steer clear of this kitchen pantry, as it’s quite wide.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

