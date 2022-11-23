Chunky knits are highly breathable, so they add an extra layer of warmth without leaving you overheated.

Which chunky knit blanket is best?

Thrown over the back of a couch or the end of a bed, chunky knit blankets add an effortlessly chic touch. Looking rustic yet stylish, they’re great for all kinds of uses, from covering armchairs to simply keeping cozy.

However, basic options aren’t always worth buying, so you should pay attention to factors such as material, size and overall construction quality. If you’re looking for a super soft blanket, the Hearth and Stone Chunky Knit Blanket is a perfect choice.

What to know before you buy a chunky knit blanket

Size

You can find blankets in a wide range of sizes. The right size for you depends on how you want to use it. The standard size of a throw blanket is 50 by 60 inches. Not only is this a good choice for covering chairs and small couches, it’s also a manageable size to snuggle up under on a couch.

If you’re looking for a blanket you can use on your bed, then it’s best to choose one in the appropriate bedding size. Available sizes range from twin at the small end to California king at the large end. That said, some blankets offer more overhang than others. If you’d like plenty of overhang, check the exact dimensions of your chosen blanket and size up, if necessary.

Materials

Chunky blankets are knitted from heavy yarn. The larger the gauge of the yarn, the chunkier the finished result. Most are made from specialty yarns, because regular wool or acrylic yarn can’t be made thick enough to achieve a super chunky effect:

Chenille: Chenille yarn is fuzzy and super soft. While it can be made from cotton, the heaviest chenilles are usually made from polyester. If you’re looking for a blanket that’s warm with a fuzzy, fleecy finish, this is a great choice. However, some people prefer to avoid synthetics.

Chenille yarn is fuzzy and super soft. While it can be made from cotton, the heaviest chenilles are usually made from polyester. If you’re looking for a blanket that’s warm with a fuzzy, fleecy finish, this is a great choice. However, some people prefer to avoid synthetics. Velvet: Velvet is smooth to the touch but heavy, so it works well as a yarn for weighted blankets. It can be made from cotton or synthetics. It’s ideal if you want something heavy, but not everyone likes the weight of it.

Velvet is smooth to the touch but heavy, so it works well as a yarn for weighted blankets. It can be made from cotton or synthetics. It’s ideal if you want something heavy, but not everyone likes the weight of it. Cotton: Some chunky blankets are made from strips of cotton, used as yarn. It’s fairly heavy but not overly warm. It’s a good choice for anyone who prefers a smooth finish, rather than one that’s too soft and fuzzy.

Some chunky blankets are made from strips of cotton, used as yarn. It’s fairly heavy but not overly warm. It’s a good choice for anyone who prefers a smooth finish, rather than one that’s too soft and fuzzy. Bamboo: Bamboo chunky blankets look and feel similar to those made from cotton. However, bamboo is an even more eco-friendly material, as it doesn’t require as many harsh chemicals to process it.

What to look for in a quality chunky knit blanket

Color

These blankets come in a huge range of colors, from basics, such as black, white and gray, to brighter hues, such as yellow and orange. While most are available in solid colors only, you’ll find some in stripes or other patterns.

Softness

Some blankets are significantly softer to the touch than others, so you’ll need to decide how important this is to you. Chenille is one of the softest and fuzziest options, but velvet is also soft in its own way.

Minimal shedding

Many blankets shed somewhat when they’re new, but you can find options that shed minimally or not at all.

How much you can expect to spend on a chunky knit blanket

While you can find some for as little as $20-$50, higher-end, handmade blankets or those made by small businesses cost roughly $100-$300.

Chunky knit blanket FAQ

Are chunky knit blankets warm?

A. They aren’t necessarily as warm as blankets with finer knits or made from woven material, but they’re still warm. They’re made from thick yarn, which is cozy, despite the gaps in the knit. Some chunky blankets are more tightly knitted than others, which provides more warmth.

Are chunky knit blankets heavy?

A. Their weight varies, but they’re significantly heavier than fine knit blankets and those made with lighter gauge yarn. Some are intentionally made from the heaviest yarns to act as weighted blankets without the need for weights sewn inside. If you’re looking for a weighted blanket, choose one that’s somewhere between 5-12% of your body weight.

Are chunky knit blankets washable?

A. Most are machine washable, but always check the label. It’s a good idea to wash them on a gentle cycle and air dry them to keep them in good condition for longer.

Whatâ€™s the best chunky knit blanket to buy?

Top chunky knit blanket

Hearth and Stone Chunky Knit Blanket

What you need to know: This cozy, high-quality blanket is made from a soft chenille yarn.

What youâ€™ll love: You can choose from two sizes: 50 by 60 inches and 60 by 80 inches. They also come in a range of colors, including oat white, forest green and turmeric yellow. It’s machine-washable for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: Some buyers found their blankets smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chunky knit blanket for the money

Comtest Chunky Knit Blanket

What you need to know: This soft and comfy blanket is a versatile choice due its wide range of size and color options.

What youâ€™ll love: It comes in an array of sizes, the smallest 40 by 40 inches and the largest 87 by 103 inches. You have a choice of 19 colors, including light gray, dark purple and khaki. It’s made from soft chenille material.

What you should consider: There are some large gaps in the knit and the quality doesn’t match higher-end options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

YnM Velvet Knitted Weighted Blanket

What you need to know: Made from a heavy, chunky velvet yarn, this blanket is ideal for those who want a weighted option.

What youâ€™ll love: You have a choice of seven sizes and weights that range from 10 pounds to 25 pounds. There are 30 color variations, including olive green, galaxy blue, and blossom pink.

What you should consider: Some reports of the weave unraveling over time, but this seems to be a fluke, rather than the norm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

