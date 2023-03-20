If you’re thinking of throwing an outdoor party for an upcoming birthday, there are a few supplies that can make it a hit. The atmosphere of an outdoor party is much different than an indoor party, so it’s a good idea to stock up on a couple of things to ensure that you take full advantage of the environment and make your party one to remember.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for an outdoor birthday party starter kit.

JBL PartyBox 110

You could use this speaker for any party, but its rugged, waterproof build and thumping bass make it perfect for outdoor gatherings. It offers 160 watts of power, up to 12 hours of listening time, an IPX4 water-resistance rating and party lights with customizable strobes and patterns.

Yeti Tundra Hard Cooler

An outdoor party, especially in warm weather, means you’ll need something to hold your beverages and keep them cool for several hours. This cooler can fit up to 57 cans or 37 pounds of ice. It has a durable rotomolded construction with 3 inches of permafrost insulation and bear-proof MasterLock padlocks.

Bestway H2O Go! The Blobzter Splash Mat

If the forecast predicts sweltering heat on the day of your planned birthday party, a splash mat like this can help you and your guests beat the heat. It is also excellent for kids’ birthday parties and has a safe design with a 238-gallon capacity and a 15-foot length. Plus, it’s easy to fill up and drain.

Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven

Grilling burgers and hot dogs is simple and a tradition for many, but your guests might be pleasantly surprised if you switch things up and serve them fresh pizza made in this portable gas pizza oven. Taking only 60 seconds to fire up, it reaches temperatures up to 950 degrees and cooks pizza in 15 seconds.

