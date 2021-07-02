Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
BestReviews
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Pass or Fail
Politics & Govt.
State News
World News
Top Stories
Dominion Energy reaches settlement in electric rate case, 1.46% increase in rates
Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Zorro Ranch’ in New Mexico to list for $27.5 million
S.C. prison guard hid drugs in Rice Krispies treats, authorities say
Biden delivers remarks after US adds 850,000 jobs in June
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Big Race – Indy
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Drive score 8 runs in first inning en route to a 16-3 win over Winston-Salem
Video
Top Stories
NIL begins for college athletics today, how Clemson & USC plan to deal with it
Lawrence named ACC Male Athlete of the Year
USC women’s player makes Canadian Olympic team
Panthers announce training camp plan
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
11-Year-Old Writes Book About His Journey Towards Healing After Losing His Mom
Video
Top Stories
Backyard Celebration Necessities
Video
Top Stories
Melissa Burkhiser’s Omis Custard Apple Cake is a Carolina Eats recipe sweepstakes finalist
Video
Love My Liberty July 4th Celebration Happening Sunday
Video
Chef’s Kitchen – Clark’s Pulled Chicken Pimiento Cheese Sliders
Video
Work It Wednesday – Summer Travel
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Daddy D’s Suber Soulfood in Hendersonville
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Medina’s Village Bistro in Chimney Rock
Video
Let’s Eat at Boston Annie’s in Gaffney
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Coolers
Best Rubbermaid cooler
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP